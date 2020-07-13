MG Hector Plus vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Mahindra XUV500: Price Comparison

One of the highly-anticipated SUVs of the year, the MG Hector Plus, has been finally launched in India. The premium multi-seater segment, for the longest time, has been ruled by the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500. Both models are top-sellers for their respective manufacturers and quite capable. The Hector Plus aims to disrupt this space banking on the capabilities of the standard Hector, coupled with the extra row of seats, refreshed styling and more features. With prices announced, here's where the new MG Hector Plus is positioned against the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500 in the segment. Do note that prices for the Hector Plus are introductory and will see a hike by up to ₹ 50,000 from August 13, 2020. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The MG Hector is the only offering in this comparison with the option of a petrol hybrid

Petrol

With the BS6 upgrade, the Mahindra XUV500 does not get a petrol option anymore, which leaves the MG Hector Plus petrol to compete against the Toyota Innova Crysta. The MG offering gets two petrol options - 1.5-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid. The engines are offered with a 6-speed manual and DCT transmission options. Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Crysta is offered with the 2.7-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Petrol Price Comparison

MG Hector Plus Variants Prices Toyota Innova Crysta Variants Prices Style MT ₹ 13.49 Lakh GX MT 7/8-Seater ₹ 15.66 Lakh / ₹ 15.71 Lakh - - GX AT 7/8-Seater ₹ 17.02 Lakh / ₹ 17.07 Lakh Smart DCT ₹ 16.65 Lakh - Sharp Hybrid MT ₹ 17.29 Lakh VX MT ₹ 19 Lakh Sharp DCT ₹ 18.21 Lakh ZX AT ₹ 21.78 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV500 does not get a petrol option but prices for the diesel undercut the rivals

The MG Hector Plus gets the price advantage here starting at ₹ 13.49 lakh for the 1.5 MT Style Manual trim while the Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT seven-seater variant is priced at ₹ 15.66 lakh and is the most affordable version in the line-up. The Innova Crysta petrol MT gets only another range-topping version with the VX variant priced at ₹ 19 lakh. The automatic range starts at ₹ 17.02 lakh, going up to ₹ 21.78 lakh for the ZX trim. The Toyota comes with an eight-seater version on the base trims, while the Hector Plus gets six and seven-seater options.

The Toyota Innova is larger in proportion for a comfier cabin and is the only offering here with the option of a diesel automatic

Diesel

All three models use big engines with the MG Hector Plus powered by the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre motor, while Toyota uses a 2.4-litre oil burner and the Mahindra XUV500 uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Surprisingly, the Innova Crysta is the only offering here to get an automatic transmission paired with the diesel engine, while the XUV500 and the Hector Plus use only 6-speed manual options. Mahindra discontinued the diesel AT variant of the XUV when the transition to BS6 compliance was made earlier this year.

Diesel Price Comparison

MG Hector Plus Variants Prices Toyota Innova Crysta Variants Prices Mahindra XUV500 Variants Prices Style MT ₹ 14.44 Lakh G MT 7/8-Seater ₹ 16.44 Lakh / ₹ 16.49 Lakh W5 MT ₹ 13.14 Lakh - - G+ MT 7/8-Seater ₹ 17.32 Lakh / ₹ 17.37 Lakh - - Super MT ₹ 15.65 Lakh GX MT 7/8-Seater ₹ 17.47 Lakh / ₹ 17.52 Lakh W7 MT ₹ 14.41 Lakh - - GX AT 7/8-Seater ₹ 18.78 Lakh / ₹ 18.83 Lakh - - Smart MT ₹ 17.15 Lakh VX MT 7/8-Seater ₹ 20.89 Lakh / ₹ 20.94 Lakh W9 MT ₹ 16.12 Lakh Sharp MT ₹ 18.54 Lakh ZX MT ₹ 22.43 Lakh W11 (O) MT ₹ 17.64 Lakh - - ZX AT ₹ 23.63 Lakh - -

The Mahindra XUV500 is the most competitively priced offering with the range starting at ₹ 13.14 lakh for the W5 trim, as against the MG Hector Plus' Style variant that is priced at ₹ 14.44 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta range starts with the base G MT seven-seater trim priced at ₹ 16.44 lakh. The Crysta also gets the maximum number of variants among the rivals - G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The Mahindra XUV500 gets four variant options, same as the Hector Plus.

The MG Hector Plus gets captain seats in the second and third row, unlike its rivals

The more loaded Hector Plus Super trim is priced at ₹ 15.65 lakh, while the Innova's GX trim is a close equivalent and is priced from 17.47 lakh onwards. The XUV500 gets the W7 trim that undercuts the Hector Plus Super and is priced at ₹ 14.41 lakh. The Hector Plus Smart is a step below the range-topping version and is priced at ₹ 17.15 lakh undercutting the Innova by about ₹ 3.74 lakh, while the XUV500 W9 is priced at ₹ 16.12 lakh. Mahindra continues to keep prices extremely competitive with the range-topping W11 (O) variant priced at ₹ 17.64 lakh, nearly a lakh cheaper than the Hector Plus Sharp that about ₹ 4.79 lakh more affordable than the Innova Crysta ZX.

The MG Hector Plus will be appreciated by private buyers looking for a premium multi-seater

Verdict

The Mahindra XUV500 is undoubtedly the most aggressively priced offering across the diesel variants, while the MG Hector Plus is a close second. It is to be noted though that the XUV is at the end of its current lifecycle with the new-generation version scheduled for launch next year. It is likely to see an uptick in prices along with the addition of a petrol engine and automatic options. The Toyota Innova Crysta, on the other hand, is a full-sized MPV that's larger in proportions in favour of a more comfortable cabin, while also offering a larger displacement engine and more power. It also enjoys strong goodwill in the market, which make it a go-to option for most buyers. The MG Hector Plus is expected to find an audience with personal buyers looking for a premium multi-seater without the extra bulk that the rivals have to offer.

