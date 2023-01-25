Mumbai International Airport Inducts 45 Electric Vehicles Into Its Fleet

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai has announced that it will introduce 45 electric vehicles into its fleet which will replace its existing fossil fuel-powered line-up. The airport which was recently named ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ said that this is part of its efforts to promote sustainable transportation across the country. CSMIA intends to replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with electric vehicles by 2029 as part of its Operational Net Zero mission.

The Operation Net Zero mission aims to reduce the airport’s environmental impact. In addition to the 45 EVs being introduced now, CSMIA is also planning to deploy 60 more EVs in the next fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations & maintenance utility vehicles. The remaining Combustion-powered vehicles will also be gradually replaced. CSMIA also plans to engage with stakeholders operating at the airport to switch to EVs.

CSMIA’s spokesperson said – “With every green program that the airport initiates, it brings us a great sense of delight to be able to contribute to the aviation industry’s journey towards attaining a sustainable future. It is a great honour for CSMIA to be achieving key milestones that indicate the reduction of carbon emissions under its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) policy commitments. As a responsible airport service provider, CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport's carbon footprint. CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centered to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality.”

Recently, 12 EV charging stations were installed across the airport which is believed to reduce around 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuel in mobility. Finally, the airport has stated that it is fully committed to reducing the carbon footprint and that its efforts in doing so will continue.