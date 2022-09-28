  • Home
  • News
  • Musk Sends Fresh Letter To Scrap Twitter Deal After Whistleblower Claims

Musk Sends Fresh Letter To Scrap Twitter Deal After Whistleblower Claims

Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc to include a recent whistleblower complaint.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
28-Sep-22 12:16 PM IST
Musk Sends Fresh Letter To Scrap Twitter Deal After Whistleblower Claims banner

Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.

Last week, Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker known as "Mudge",  said in his complaint that Twitter prioritized user growth over reducing spam and falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.

If the allegation are true, then Twitter has breached some of the provisions of the merger agreement, Musk and his legal team said in a letter dated Aug. 29.

Twitter, however, said in its regulatory filing the fresh termination notice was invalid and wrongful under the deal terms.

Musk has also subpoenaed Zatko, seeking information mostly about the way the microblogging site measures spam account.  

Musk decided to terminate the deal in July, saying the company misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

His legal team said allegations on certain facts, which were known to Twitter prior to July 8 but were not disclosed to them, provide additional and distinct bases to end the deal, according to a regulatory filing by Musk on Tuesday.    

The latest turn of events comes as the two sides head to a five-day trial at the Delaware Court of Chancery set to begin on Oct. 17. Twitter is asking Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk to buy it for the agreed $54.20 per share.

Twitter shares were down 2.5% at $39.02 before the bell. 

Related Articles
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Of Security Lapses In Court Filing
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Of Security Lapses In Court Filing
5 days ago
Most Twitter Shareholders Vote In Favor Of Sale To Musk - Sources
Most Twitter Shareholders Vote In Favor Of Sale To Musk - Sources
8 days ago
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Of Security Lapses In Court Filing
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Of Security Lapses In Court Filing
11 days ago
Musk Can Use Whistleblower Claims, But Judge Won't Delay Twitter Trial
Musk Can Use Whistleblower Claims, But Judge Won't Delay Twitter Trial
14 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?