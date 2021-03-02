carandbike logo
Polaris To Launch Its First Electric Vehicle By The End Of 2021

Polaris said the full-size Ranger, which it is developing in partnership with Zero Motorcycles, will launch in late December. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in early 2022.

Polaris is developing a full-size Ranger electric vehicle in partnership with Zero Motorcycles
Polaris is developing a full-size Ranger electric vehicle in partnership with Zero Motorcycles

Motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Inc on Monday unveiled plans to launch its first electric vehicle, with an aim to advance the company's position in the electric vehicle market.

Polaris said the full-size Ranger, which it is developing in partnership with Zero Motorcycles, will launch in late December. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in early 2022.

In 2017, the company had said it planned to launch an electric bike under its marque Indian brand in four to five years. It is yet to provide an update on those plans.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

