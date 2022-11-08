  • Home
Porsche Taycan Reaches 100,000 Production Milestone

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S finished in Neptune Blue was the milestone car which was assembled on November 7 and is heading to a customer in the UK.
The Porsche Taycan first made its public appearance as the Mission E Concept back in September 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and the final production model rolled out exactly four years later in September 2019. And in just about three years, the company has rolled out 1,00,000 units of the Taycan. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S finished in Neptune Blue is the milestone car which was assembled on November 7 and is heading to a customer from the UK.

According to Porsche, the US, China, and the UK / Republic of Ireland are the Taycan's most popular markets. That said, deliveries have slowed down this year due to supply chain bottlenecks, with 25,073 EVs shipped to customers in the first nine months of the year, or 12 per cent less than in the same period of 2021. But the delays haven't slowed down demand for the electric car as the order book continues to show good figures.

Moreover, one of the owners, a Transport entrepreneur Jean-Hubert Revolon has already clocked 1,88,119 km on the ODO of his Taycan. He bought a Taycan 4S in mid-August 2020 and lives in France in the Lyon area. Revolon often drives to neighboring countries, covering as much as 1,200 km in a single day which is rather impressive. In fact, the company's Head of Body Planning, Markus Kreutel did 134,911 km in a Taycan Turbo company car between February 2021 and August 2022. Distances as long as 1,500 km were swiftly covered by the performance EV during his business trips that frequently involved traveling from Zuffenhausen to Slovakia or the Ore Mountains.

