Renault To Produce Axial-Flow Electric Motor From 2025

Renault Group announced that it has acquired a 21 per cent minority stake in Whylot, a company based in the Lot region of France that has developed a unique technology in the promising sector of innovative electric motors. This acquisition of a stake in the French start-up reinforces the existing strategic partnership between the two companies.

Renault Group had previously signed a partnership with Whylot to develop and industrialise on a large scale an innovative axial flow automotive e-motor. This technology will be applied to electrified and electric powertrains, with the objective in particular in hybrid powertrains of reducing costs while saving CO2 emissions of 2.5 g/km of CO2 according to the WLTP standard (for passenger cars in segments B/C). Renault Group will be the first mainstream manufacturer to produce an axial-flow electric motor on a large scale from 2025.

This equity investment will enable Renault Group and Whylot to position themselves in the coming years as leaders in the development and industrialization of innovative and affordable electric motors and to support the very strong growth of the electrified vehicle market in France and Europe.