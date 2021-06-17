Rome Wants Stellantis To Build Battery Plant In Italy: Report

Italy's government expects carmaker Stellantis will build in Italy its third electric battery plant in Europe, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday, the day after he met the company and unions.

During a parliamentary hearing, Giorgetti said he had reiterated to Stellantis that the government expected the plant would be located in Italy.

"Where? We are waiting for answers from the company, but we certainly expect it to be located in Italy," he said.

