Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle World Premiere LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

Royal Enfield is all set to host the world premiere of its first-ever all-electric two-wheeler today. The motorcycle’s debut event will be held in Milan, Italy at 9:30 pm IST. Expected to be called the Flying Flea, the brand has teased the motorcycle on more than one occasion, giving the public an idea of what to expect. Patent filings and spy shots of the motorcycle from Barcelona have also revealed many details about the EV.
The spy image of the motorcycle captured from Barcelona
Visually, the all-electric motorcycle will feature a lean, minimalistic design, sporting a lot of the styling cues commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The design elements on the motorcycle as per the patent images, will include a round headlight, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks of the motorcycle also have an interesting design, and seems to be a modern reinterpretation of the girder fork on motorcycles from a century ago.
The motorcycle is expected to be called the Flying Flea
The motorcycle is expected to feature all-LED lighting. Another feature on the motorcycle is expected to be the round TFT display from the Himalayan, Guerrilla and Bear 650. As for the motor, it seems to be bolted to the chassis and possibly acting as a stressed member to achieve a compact and lighter construction overall. Power is likely to be sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.
Further specifications of the motorcycle including details about the battery pack and powertrain will be shared during the debut event.
Today, Royal Enfield will take the wraps off of its first-ever electric motorcycle. As it stands, the debut of the motorcycle is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.
The first EV from Royal Enfield is expected to be a modern-day reinterpretation of the company's 125 cc Flying Flea from the 1940s, which was used by soldiers as a mode of transportation during World War 2.
