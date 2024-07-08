Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bullet 650 Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch several new motorcycles in the next few months and we know that the next new motorcycle will be the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla, which will be launched on July 17, 2024. The Guerrilla is a roadster based on the new Himalayan’s Sherpa 450 engine platform, and looks like a promising new motorcycle. At the same time, Royal Enfield is working on several other motorcycles on the 650 Twins platform as well, including the Scrambler 650, Classic 650 and Bullet 650 models.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images



Now, a latest spy shot reveals two upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles parked together in an undisclosed location. The image shows a near ;production-ready Guerrilla but without any branding or badges on the bodywork, parked next to what looks like the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 650. The Bullet 650 will be based on the 650 Twins platform, sharing the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650, and is expected to have similar engine output as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla Revealed In Latest Spy Shot



The test mule of the new 650 cc Royal Enfield seems to have design elements similar to the Bullet 350, with a single-piece seat, and this could very well be an advanced prototype of the upcoming Bullet 650. While the original post on social media speculates that the model in question could be the Classic 650, that theory cannot be ruled out as well. We can expect at least some of these new models to be launched at Royal Enfield’s annual festival, the MotoVerse (formerly Rider Mania) in Goa later this year. Whether it’s the Classic 650, the Bullet 650, or both, will be known towards the end of the year.

(Image Source)



