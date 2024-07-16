Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation

After much anticipation, Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Guerrilla 450 tonight, at an event in Barcelona, Spain slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST. The Guerrilla 450 will be the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform and equipped with the Sherpa 450 cc powertrain. Arguably one of the most anticipated launches of the month, the motorcycle has been teased and spied multiple times, revealing many details.

The Guerrilla 450 will be offered in a range of dual-tone colour schemes (Image Credits)

Spy shots have revealed that the motorcycle will be offered in multiple colour schemes, each likely to have different pricing, and in more than one variant with minor differences in the list of features. We expect the Guerrilla 450 to start at a price tag of Rs 2.30 lakh and go up to Rs 2.45 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The Guerrilla 450's design will be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster (Image Credits: Drivespark)



The Guerrilla 450’s design is expected to be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster with styling cues such as a round headlamp, a swooped-up seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the motorcycle is designed in a similar manner to the Himalayan 450, with a similar-looking mudguard, no tail lamp, and what looks like the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.

Aside from this, spy shots have also revealed that the motorcycle will feature the same round TFT display as the Himalayan 450 and should offer similar features, including built-in Google Maps navigation. Lower-spec variants, however, are expected to feature a semi-digital console.

The Guerrilla 450 will have the same engine as the Himalayan 450 (Image Credits)



The liquid-cooled 452 cc engine churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We expect the engine to be offered in a similar state of tune on the Guerrilla 450 and hence deliver a similar peak power and peak torque output. The six-speed gearbox is also expected to be retained, although it is unknown if there are any changes to the final gearing and if there are any changes to the ECU mapping for the Guerrilla.