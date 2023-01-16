  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.49 Lakh

The Super Meteor 650 will be the third model in Royal Enfield's 650 'Twin' range.
authorBy Mihir Barve
4 mins read
16-Jan-23 08:24 PM IST
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.49 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in India
  • The RE Super Meteor 650 prices start from Rs. 3.49 lakh (Ex-showroom).
  • It is RE's third 650 cc model, with an identical output of 47 bhp & 52.3 Nm.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 3.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser made its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 in November 2022. The Super Meteor 650 is the most expensive Royal Enfield motorcycle ever and also the most feature-rich model yet! Bookings for the cruiser motorcycle began in November 2022 and RE says that deliveries are likely to begin by the first week February 2023. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants

 

Prices (ex-showroom)

AstralRs. 3.49 lakh
InterstellarRs. 3.64 lakh
Celestial (Tourer)Rs. 3.79 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 cc Adventure Motorcycle In The Works

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third model in the 650 Twins platform.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts of a quintessential retro cruiser design with an upright riding position, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a chunky fender for the rear tyre, circular LED headlight (a first for any RE motorcycle), a round taillight, an old-school two-piece scalloped seat with no grabrails and twin-exhaust setup which is prominently positioned.

Also Read: An Electric Royal Enfield ADV Is In The Works, But It May Be A While Away

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 builds up on the Meteor 350's design and looks quite like an elder sibling to smaller cruiser. The Royal Enfield badging on the fuel tank has a new design and finish as well and the cast-aluminium switch cubes, (again a first for any RE motorcycle), is one of the highlights adding to its premium appeal.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On 350 cc And 650 cc Bobber Motorcycles

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm which is similar to what the parallel-twin engine delivers in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Specifications
Displacement648 cc
Engine Parallel-Twin, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Max Power46.4 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
Peak Torque52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
Gearbox5-speed manual
Chassis TypeSteel Tubular Spine Frame
Front Suspension43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel
Rear SuspensionTwin shocks | 101 mm travel  | Pre-load adjustable
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Fuel Capacity15.7 litres
Kerb Weight241 kg

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted On Test In India

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets 43 mm upside down forks with 120 mm travel up front which is again a first for any RE motorcycle and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 101 mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. As far as braking duties are concerned, the Super Meteor gets a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper while the rear gets a 300 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard fitment. The motorcycle tips the scales at 241 kg and it has a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield’s 450 cc Line-Up Detailed; 5 Motorcycles To Be Launched

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets an off-set circular instrument console, along with the RE Tripper navigation pod borrowed from the Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the solo tourer variant will be offered in five colour options - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colours - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. Several accessories, including leatherette panniers, a tall windshield, engine crash guards, bigger rear-view mirrors and a pillion back-rest will be offered, as part of the Grand Tourer package.

Related Articles
Royal Enfield's Upcoming 650 cc Scrambler To Be Called Sherpa 650 - Report
Royal Enfield's Upcoming 650 cc Scrambler To Be Called Sherpa 650 - Report
11 days ago
Royal Enfield Announces Investment In Spanish Electric Mobility Company
Royal Enfield Announces Investment In Spanish Electric Mobility Company
18 days ago
Top Upcoming Motorcycles In 2023
Top Upcoming Motorcycles In 2023
25 days ago
Royal Enfield 450 cc Roadster Revealed In Spy Shots
Royal Enfield 450 cc Roadster Revealed In Spy Shots
28 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line