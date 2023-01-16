Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.49 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 3.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser made its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 in November 2022. The Super Meteor 650 is the most expensive Royal Enfield motorcycle ever and also the most feature-rich model yet! Bookings for the cruiser motorcycle began in November 2022 and RE says that deliveries are likely to begin by the first week February 2023.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Astral Rs. 3.49 lakh Interstellar Rs. 3.64 lakh Celestial (Tourer) Rs. 3.79 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 cc Adventure Motorcycle In The Works

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third model in the 650 Twins platform.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts of a quintessential retro cruiser design with an upright riding position, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a chunky fender for the rear tyre, circular LED headlight (a first for any RE motorcycle), a round taillight, an old-school two-piece scalloped seat with no grabrails and twin-exhaust setup which is prominently positioned.

Also Read: An Electric Royal Enfield ADV Is In The Works, But It May Be A While Away

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 builds up on the Meteor 350's design and looks quite like an elder sibling to smaller cruiser. The Royal Enfield badging on the fuel tank has a new design and finish as well and the cast-aluminium switch cubes, (again a first for any RE motorcycle), is one of the highlights adding to its premium appeal.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On 350 cc And 650 cc Bobber Motorcycles

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm which is similar to what the parallel-twin engine delivers in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications Displacement 648 cc Engine Parallel-Twin, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled Max Power 46.4 bhp @ 7,250 rpm Peak Torque 52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm Gearbox 5-speed manual Chassis Type Steel Tubular Spine Frame Front Suspension 43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel Rear Suspension Twin shocks | 101 mm travel | Pre-load adjustable Ground Clearance 135 mm Fuel Capacity 15.7 litres Kerb Weight 241 kg

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted On Test In India

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets 43 mm upside down forks with 120 mm travel up front which is again a first for any RE motorcycle and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 101 mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. As far as braking duties are concerned, the Super Meteor gets a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper while the rear gets a 300 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard fitment. The motorcycle tips the scales at 241 kg and it has a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield’s 450 cc Line-Up Detailed; 5 Motorcycles To Be Launched

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets an off-set circular instrument console, along with the RE Tripper navigation pod borrowed from the Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the solo tourer variant will be offered in five colour options - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colours - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. Several accessories, including leatherette panniers, a tall windshield, engine crash guards, bigger rear-view mirrors and a pillion back-rest will be offered, as part of the Grand Tourer package.