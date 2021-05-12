Royal Enfield To Temporarily Halt Manufacturing At Its Chennai Plants

Royal Enfield will temporarily halt manufacturing at its Chennai plants from May 13 to May 16, 2021

Royal Enfield said that it will temporarily halt manufacturing operations at its plants in Chennai, from May 13 to May 16, 2021. During this time, the company will undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants. Given the fact that local lockdowns across states and Union Territories are in place and are impacting retail operations, Royal Enfield does not foresee any significant impact on ability to cater to demand. RE has three plants in Chennai, one in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal each.

(Royal Enfield recently began operations in Singapore, further expanding its footprint across South East Asia)

Royal Enfield said, it will continue to keep an eye on developments closely and will take appropriate actions as the situation progresses. The company has issued advisory to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders. All other employees across Royal Enfield's offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home, until further notice.

(The company will use the shutdown period to conduct maintenance activity at its plants)

In other news, the company recently started operations in Singapore by setting up a new flagship store in the city's Ubi Road. The new Royal Enfield Singapore store showcases the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the RE Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, and the Classic. The Royal Enfield Singapore store also has the complete range of Royal Enfield's genuine accessories for its motorcycles, as well as apparel and riding gear range. While the 650 Twins spearheaded the brand's global aspirations, the updated Himalayan and the new Meteor 350 have also been positioned as global products, and will likely suit the requirements of Asian motorcyclists. The Meteor 350 has yet to be launched in Singapore.

