Royal Enfield Begins Operations In Singapore With New Store

Royal Enfield now has operations across the South East Asian region, in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia and now Singapore.

Royal Enfield has opened a new flagship store in Singapore extending its SE Asia operations expand View Photos
Royal Enfield has opened a new flagship store in Singapore extending its SE Asia operations

Royal Enfield has started operations in Singapore by setting up a new flagship store in the city's Ubi Road. The new Royal Enfield Singapore store showcases the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the RE Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, and the Classic. The Royal Enfield Singapore store also has the complete range of Royal Enfield's genuine accessories for its motorcycles, as well as apparel and riding gear range. While the 650 Twins spearheaded the brand's global aspirations, the updated Himalayan and the new Meteor 350 have also been positioned as global products, and will likely suit the requirements of Asian motorcyclists. The Meteor 350 has yet to be launched in Singapore.

j2fsa1j

The new Singapore Royal Enfield store showcases the brand's products, as well as accessories and apparel range

93fjcu5k

The Royal Enfield Singapore store expands the Indian motorcycle brand's footprint across South East Asia

Royal Enfield has ambitious plans to establish itself as a global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, and is expanding aggressively across Asia, as it aims to tap into the world's biggest motorcycle markets, after India. With a focus on increasing sales across India, Royal Enfield now has operations across Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Thailand, with plans to open a new factory in Thailand, which will be a hub for exports to other countries in the region, including the motorcycle-intensive markets of Vietnam and Indonesia. The Thailand factory is the second overseas plant for Royal Enfield, after its factory in Argentina.

epd4ntt4

The Royal Enfield Singapore store showcases the entire range of Royal Enfield bikes, accessories and apparel range

0 Comments

Royal Enfield has 36 showrooms in Thailand, and has started operations in other ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia over the last few years. With the brand's lion's share of sales coming from the domestic market, which is the world's biggest market for motorcycles sales, Royal Enfield will be increasingly looking to expand its presence in other strong motorcycle markets in the region.

