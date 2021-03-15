carandbike logo
search

Samsung To Develop Autonomous Driving Chip For Google's Waymo

The project is expected to be carried out by Samsung's logic chip development division System LSI's Custom SOC Business Team.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Samsung To Develop Autonomous Driving Chip For Google's Waymo expand View Photos

Samsung Electronics recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Samsung will develop a chip that computes data collected from various sensors installed in autonomous vehicles or centrally controls functions by exchanging information with Google data centres in real time, South Korean newspaper Herald Business reported, citing unnamed industry source.

The project is expected to be carried out by Samsung's logic chip development division System LSI's Custom SOC Business Team, it added.

Samsung Electronics declined comment regarding client company matters. Alphabet did not have an immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.87 Lakh
Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.87 Lakh
Jaguar Classic Reveals E-Type 60 Collection
Jaguar Classic Reveals E-Type 60 Collection
Kia Debuts New Design Philosophy On The EV6
Kia Debuts New Design Philosophy On The EV6
Electric Victoria Carriages Launched In Mumbai By Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Electric Victoria Carriages Launched In Mumbai By Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities