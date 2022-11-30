  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis Plant In Sochaux Halted Over Chip Shortage

Stellantis Plant In Sochaux Halted Over Chip Shortage

Car production at Stellantis' Sochaux car plant in France will be suspended until Saturday, the company confirmed to Reuters, after a union official cited semiconductor shortages as the reason for the interruption.
authorBy Reuters
30-Nov-22 11:46 PM IST
Stellantis Plant In Sochaux Halted Over Chip Shortage banner

Car production at Stellantis' Sochaux car plant in France will be suspended until Saturday, the company confirmed to Reuters, after a union official cited semiconductor shortages as the reason for the interruption.

Earlier this summer, chip shortages affecting one of its main suppliers led to forced production stoppages at the historic Peugeot site in eastern France.

 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Factbox-Automakers Accelerate Drive To Secure Battery Raw Materials
Factbox-Automakers Accelerate Drive To Secure Battery Raw Materials
19 minutes ago
Factbox-Automakers Accelerate Drive To Secure Battery Raw Materials
Factbox-Automakers Accelerate Drive To Secure Battery Raw Materials
4 hours ago
Stellantis Looks To India For Affordable EVs For Europe
Stellantis Looks To India For Affordable EVs For Europe
6 hours ago
Stellantis To Halt Production At Italian Plant
Stellantis To Halt Production At Italian Plant
7 hours ago

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line