Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing

Apart from the new colour scheme, the Suzuki Burgman Street electric scooter also doesn't get an exhaust

Images of the electric version of the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter have surfaced online. The new photos reveal a couple of prototype models of the electric scooter undergoing testing in India, coloured in white with blue highlights. Suzuki Motorcycle India is the newest mainstream two-wheeler manufacture in India to enter this fast-growing segment of electric scooters, which already has players like Hero Electric, Bajaj and TVS, apart from EV start-ups like Ather, Okinawa and Revolt. However, details regarding when the electric version of the Suzuki Burgman Street will be launched are unknown.

The swingarm-mounted rear suspension on the regular 125 cc Burgman Street is positioned on the left side, whereas here, the suspension is on the right

Visually, apart from the new colour scheme, you'll notice that the scooter does not have an exhaust system, which is possibly the biggest indication of this being an electric scooter. Also, the swingarm-mounted rear suspension on the regular petrol-powered 125 cc Burgman Street is positioned on the left side, whereas here, the suspension is on the right. Apart from that, the rest of the design and styling of the electric maxi-scooter remains unchanged, be it the beefy design, sharp styling or the seating design.

We would expect the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric to offer a similar performance to any 125 cc petrol-powered scooter

With regards to features, the Burgman Street Electric scooter is likely to come with features like full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, USB charger, and more. It's too soon to comment on the technical specifications of the new electric scooter, however, we would expect it to offer a similar performance to any 125 cc petrol-powered scooter, possibly offering an electric range of around 80 to 90 kilometres on a single charge.

Source: IAB

