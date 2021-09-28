Tata Altroz Reaches New Production Milestone Of 100,000 Units In India

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback has achieved a new production milestone in India, crossing the 1,00,000 units mark. The 1,00,000th Altroz was rolled out of the company's manufacturing facility in Pune. Tata Motors points out that the company was able to achieve this production milestone within 20 months of the car's market launch, despite all the challenges and restrictions due to Covid-19. While Tata has not shared the booking numbers for the Altroz, sources in the know have said that it is higher than the current production numbers.

Commenting on the new milestone, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, "We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like a premium hatchback."

Tata Altroz is built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and was launched in January 2020

The Tata Altroz was launched in India back in January 2020, and it was the first car to be built on the company's ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. The company says that the Altroz is currently the second best-selling premium hatchback in FY2022 and holds a 20 per cent market share in this segment. Now, this is based on the cars sold between April and August 2022, during which Tata Motors sold 29,050 units of the Altroz. During the same months, Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to be the segment leader accounting for 66,263 units, whereas the Hyundai i20 took the third spot with 28,633 units. Currently, on average, Tata sells 6,000 units of the Altroz every month. It achieved its highest monthly sales of 7,550 units in March 2021.

Between April and August 2022, Tata sold 29,050 units of the Altroz, making it the second best-selling premium hatchback in FY2022

The Altroz comes in six variants and is priced at Rs. 5.89 lakh to Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is offered in three engine options - a 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol, a 1.2-litre i-Turbo Petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, Leatherette seats, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Rear AC vents and many more.