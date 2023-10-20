Login

Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh

The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Oct-23 06:19 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Harrier facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine
  • Awarded 5 stars by Global NCAP
  • Offered in four trim levels- Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless

The Tata Harrier facelift has launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV features a range of exterior and interior updates and is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. However, the brand had only announced prices for the manual variant of the Harrier facelift at the time of launch. Now we have the full variant-wise prices for the automatic and Dark editions of the Harrier facelift. 

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Variants-Wise Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.69 Lakh

 

Harrier Automatic Variant Prices 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Harrier Pure + Rs 19.90 lakh 
Harrier Pure + S Rs 21.09 lakh
Harrier Adventure +  Rs 23.09 lakh 
Harrier Adventure + A Rs 24.09 lakh
Harrier FearlessRs 24.39 lakh
Harrier Fearless + Rs 25.89 lakh

Tata Harrier Dark Edition 

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Harrier Pure + S #DarkRs 21.39 lakh
Harrier Adventure + #DarkRs 23.64 lakh
Harrier Fearless #DarkRs 24.94 lakh
Harrier Fearless + #DarkRs 26.44 lakh

 

Tata offers the Dark Edition of the Harrier facelift starting from the Pure+ S variant, which is priced at Rs 21.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier Fearless + Dark Edition, which is the top-spec variant of the SUV, is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why

 

Tata Harrier Facelift - Interiors 

While the overall layout of the interiors is similar to the previous-generation Harrier, there are plenty of unique elements such as the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know

 

Tata Harrier Facelift – Safety 

Alongside its sibling, the Safari, the Harrier was recently awarded a five-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The SUVs also received the highest score registered yet by an India-made vehicle in the Global NCAP tests, scoring an adult occupant score of 33.05 points out of 34 points and a child occupant protection score of 45 points out of 49.

# Tata Harrier facelift# Harrier Facelift# Tata Harrier Facelift automatic prices# Tata Harrier Dark Edition# SUV# Cars# SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
70,457 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.4
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
84,598 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Kia Seltos
9.1
0
10
2023 Kia Seltos
8,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 16.50 L
₹ 34,901/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra Marazzo
7.9
0
10
2018 Mahindra Marazzo
43,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on Harrier

Tata Harrier
7.9
0
10

Tata Harrier

Starts at ₹ 15.49 - 24.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Harrier Specifications
View Harrier Features

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 24.49 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16770 second ago

The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.

Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3452 second ago

The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-1604 second ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.

Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport

Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved