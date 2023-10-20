Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh

The Tata Harrier facelift has launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV features a range of exterior and interior updates and is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. However, the brand had only announced prices for the manual variant of the Harrier facelift at the time of launch. Now we have the full variant-wise prices for the automatic and Dark editions of the Harrier facelift.

Harrier Automatic Variant Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Harrier Pure + Rs 19.90 lakh Harrier Pure + S Rs 21.09 lakh Harrier Adventure + Rs 23.09 lakh Harrier Adventure + A Rs 24.09 lakh Harrier Fearless Rs 24.39 lakh Harrier Fearless + Rs 25.89 lakh

Tata Harrier Dark Edition

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Harrier Pure + S #Dark Rs 21.39 lakh Harrier Adventure + #Dark Rs 23.64 lakh Harrier Fearless #Dark Rs 24.94 lakh Harrier Fearless + #Dark Rs 26.44 lakh

Tata offers the Dark Edition of the Harrier facelift starting from the Pure+ S variant, which is priced at Rs 21.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier Fearless + Dark Edition, which is the top-spec variant of the SUV, is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier Facelift - Interiors

While the overall layout of the interiors is similar to the previous-generation Harrier, there are plenty of unique elements such as the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Harrier Facelift – Safety

Alongside its sibling, the Safari, the Harrier was recently awarded a five-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The SUVs also received the highest score registered yet by an India-made vehicle in the Global NCAP tests, scoring an adult occupant score of 33.05 points out of 34 points and a child occupant protection score of 45 points out of 49.