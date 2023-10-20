Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 06:19 PM IST
Highlights
- The Harrier facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine
- Awarded 5 stars by Global NCAP
- Offered in four trim levels- Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless
The Tata Harrier facelift has launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV features a range of exterior and interior updates and is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. However, the brand had only announced prices for the manual variant of the Harrier facelift at the time of launch. Now we have the full variant-wise prices for the automatic and Dark editions of the Harrier facelift.
Also Read: Tata Safari Variants-Wise Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.69 Lakh
Harrier Automatic Variant Prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Harrier Pure +
|Rs 19.90 lakh
|Harrier Pure + S
|Rs 21.09 lakh
|Harrier Adventure +
|Rs 23.09 lakh
|Harrier Adventure + A
|Rs 24.09 lakh
|Harrier Fearless
|Rs 24.39 lakh
|Harrier Fearless +
|Rs 25.89 lakh
Tata Harrier Dark Edition
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Harrier Pure + S #Dark
|Rs 21.39 lakh
|Harrier Adventure + #Dark
|Rs 23.64 lakh
|Harrier Fearless #Dark
|Rs 24.94 lakh
|Harrier Fearless + #Dark
|Rs 26.44 lakh
Tata offers the Dark Edition of the Harrier facelift starting from the Pure+ S variant, which is priced at Rs 21.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier Fearless + Dark Edition, which is the top-spec variant of the SUV, is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Also Read: Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Facelift - Interiors
While the overall layout of the interiors is similar to the previous-generation Harrier, there are plenty of unique elements such as the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift – Safety
Alongside its sibling, the Safari, the Harrier was recently awarded a five-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The SUVs also received the highest score registered yet by an India-made vehicle in the Global NCAP tests, scoring an adult occupant score of 33.05 points out of 34 points and a child occupant protection score of 45 points out of 49.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16770 second ago
The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.
-3452 second ago
The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands
-1604 second ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
55 minutes ago
Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh
2 hours ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
2 hours ago
The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.
2 hours ago
The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport
3 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.
5 hours ago
Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.
6 hours ago
The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS
2 hours ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
23 hours ago
The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).
1 day ago
Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.
1 day ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.
2 days ago
The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.