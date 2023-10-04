Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
04-Oct-23 07:42 PM IST
Highlights
- Harrier facelift to get larger touchscreen
- Will get new full-digital instrument cluster
- Teaser suggests dashboard design has been updated
The teasers keep on coming from Tata Motors. This time it is for the interior of the upcoming Harrier facelift. The carmaker shared a short video on social media previewing the revised cabin of the SUV. While much of the cabin remains shrouded in darkness, there are some elements that immediately stand out.
Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
The dashboard looks to get a minor redesign; the Harrier facelift also gets a larger touchscreen.
First and foremost is the touchscreen. The unit appears larger than the 10.25-inch unit on the current range-topping Harrier and more akin to the 12.3-inch unit in the higher variants of the recently revamped Nexon EV. Tata could still offer the smaller touchscreen on lower variants. The graphics have been completely overhauled as well. The dashboard design too has been revised though the overall look still feels familiar to the current SUV. While we cannot see much of the details the downward curve near the centre console is much shallower than on the current SUV. We expect Tata to revise the switchgear on the centre console and the air-con vent design too could be revised.
Also read: Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
The Harrier facelift will get the full-digital instrument cluster as seen with the new Nexon and Nexon EV.
Moving further, the teaser shows that the Harrier gets the new illuminated logo steering as well as the full-digital 10.25-inch instruments display. The current 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster could meanwhile be offered in lower variants. The teaser also goes some ways in confirming some of the features on board such as ambient lighting, iRA-connected car tech, cruise control, hill descent control and blind spot monitoring. The updated SUV, however, will carry forward a lot of the features from the current model so expect a whole suite of ADAS functions, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.
Also read: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24
The facelifted Safari too could get a similar overhaul to its cabin with the differences between the two cabins likely coming down to some features and interior trims.
Tata will open bookings for the Harrier facelift on October 6 alongside the Safari facelift with both models expected to debut soon.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-4700 second ago
The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.
-4365 second ago
The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.
11 minutes ago
The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales
1 hour ago
The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.
2 hours ago
The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel
This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore
The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.
3 hours ago
The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.
4 hours ago
New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.
5 hours ago
India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.
2 hours ago
Tata Motors is all-set to take its EV game ahead with its latest EV powertrain technology. The Ziptron will power a range of Tata's future EVs and carandbike can confirm that the first two models will be the electric iteration of the Altroz and Nexon. The Company will launch its first EV based on the Ziptron EV tech in 2020 and the next will follow in 2021. The Ziptron tech uses lithium-ion cells which provide a minimum drive range of 250 kms on a single charge.
Tata Motors registered strong demand for its passenger vehicles as sales increased by a healthy 163 per cent in September 2020 over the same period last year. CV volumes though were down marginally as the the sector recovers at a slow pace.
2 hours ago
As public transportation takes a back seat in the post-COVID era, Shailesh Chandra, President - PVBU, Tata Motors, says that personal mobility has the potential to gain traction as the customer mindset sees a shift with concerns for safety and cleaner environment.
2 hours ago
The Nexon subcompact SUV with new 16-inch 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels has begun arriving at dealerships.
The Tata Tigor JTP edition has been spotted testing yet again. The car was spotted somewhere on the outskirts of the Coimbatore, where it is currently under development as a collaborative project between Tata Motors and Jayam Automotive.