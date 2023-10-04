Login

Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch

The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

04-Oct-23 07:42 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Harrier facelift to get larger touchscreen
  • Will get new full-digital instrument cluster
  • Teaser suggests dashboard design has been updated

The teasers keep on coming from Tata Motors. This time it is for the interior of the upcoming Harrier facelift. The carmaker shared a short video on social media previewing the revised cabin of the SUV. While much of the cabin remains shrouded in darkness, there are some elements that immediately stand out.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
 

The dashboard looks to get a minor redesign; the Harrier facelift also gets a larger touchscreen.

 

First and foremost is the touchscreen. The unit appears larger than the 10.25-inch unit on the current range-topping Harrier and more akin to the 12.3-inch unit in the higher variants of the recently revamped Nexon EV. Tata could still offer the smaller touchscreen on lower variants. The graphics have been completely overhauled as well. The dashboard design too has been revised though the overall look still feels familiar to the current SUV. While we cannot see much of the details the downward curve near the centre console is much shallower than on the current SUV. We expect Tata to revise the switchgear on the centre console and the air-con vent design too could be revised.

 

undefined

 

Also read: Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
 

The Harrier facelift will get the full-digital instrument cluster as seen with the new Nexon and Nexon EV.

 

Moving further, the teaser shows that the Harrier gets the new illuminated logo steering as well as the full-digital 10.25-inch instruments display. The current 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster could meanwhile be offered in lower variants. The teaser also goes some ways in confirming some of the features on board such as ambient lighting, iRA-connected car tech, cruise control, hill descent control and blind spot monitoring. The updated SUV, however, will carry forward a lot of the features from the current model so expect a whole suite of ADAS functions, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24
 

The facelifted Safari too could get a similar overhaul to its cabin with the differences between the two cabins likely coming down to some features and interior trims.

 

Tata will open bookings for the Harrier facelift on October 6 alongside the Safari facelift with both models expected to debut soon.

