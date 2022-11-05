Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range

Tata Motors, the leading Indian auto manufacturer, has announced a small price hike across its entire range of passenger vehicle line up. The price hike will come into effect from November 7, 2022, and Tata Motors has said that prices across all the models will be increased by about 0.9 per cent, depending on the variants.

The company stated that it “has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike”.

We saw many manufacturers - including Tata Motors - increase their prices earlier in the year due to rising input costs, and it is the second time that Tata Motors has increased its prices year.