Tata Motors Delivers 14 Xpres-T EVs To Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Just on the heels of announcing the launch of the Xpres brand for the fleet vehicle business, Tata Motors has now partnered with Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) to supply electric vehicles to the latter. As a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Tata Motors has supplied 14 units of the all-electric Xpres-T EVs to the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, which is essentially the facelifted version of the Tigor EV. The car has been re-badged as part of the company's new fleet vehicle brand.

In an event held recently in Kolkata, the handover ceremony took place in the presence of Rear Admiral V. K Saxena - IN (Retd) CMD, GRSE and senior officials from Tata Motors and EESL. Tata Motors has been supplying its electric passenger cars to several government organisations and institutions as part of the EESL tender the company secured in 2017 to supply 10,000 electric vehicles.

This, of course, is part of the company's larger goal to expand the EV ecosystem in India. In fact, in FY2021 alone, the company has sold over 7,500 electric vehicles, commanding a market share of 71 per cent in EV space. To that effect, the company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India.

With the new Xpres brand, Tata Motors will mainly target mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers. It first product under the new brand is the updated and re-branded Tigor EV, which is now Xpres-T EV. The car comes with a revised front section featuring an updated grille along with new headlamps. The also comes with Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior to differentiate it from its ICE counterpart. The electric subcompact sedan is offered in two range options - 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The former comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack, while the latter gets a 16.5 kWh battery.