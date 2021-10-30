Tata Nexon And Tiago Colour Options Updated

Tata Motors has silently dropped the Pure Silver paint scheme from its options list on the Nexon subcompact SUV and Tiago hatchback. The colour scheme isn't listed anymore on the company's website. The Tata Nexon is now available only in five paint options - Atlas Black, Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey. The Nexon is offered in the more premium Dark Edition as well. The Tata Tiago, meanwhile, is available in four colours - Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey.

Automakers do shuffle colours and variants from time to time based on customer demand. Interestingly, Tata discontinued the Tectonic Blue on the SUV earlier this year, while the Harrier Camo edition also faced the axe just last month. Similarly, Tiago lost its yellow and blue colours since the facelift was introduced in the market last year. The hatchback continues to be a popular seller for the automaker and so is the case with the Nexon.

Barring the revised colour options, there are no changes to either model. The Nexon continues to be offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 260 Nm. The Tiago uses the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 85 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission options include manual and AMT on both cars.

The Tata Nexon range is priced from Rs. 7.29 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.24 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ (O) Dark Edition. The Tata Tiago lineup is priced from Rs. 5 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.