Tata Power Partners With HPCL To Set Up EV Charging Stations At Its Petrol Pumps

Tata Power has announced signing an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up electric vehicle charging stations at the latter's petrol pumps. Under the agreement, Tata Power will install its EV charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps in multiple cities and major highways across the country. The company says that offering electric vehicle owners access to more charging infrastructure will allow them to travel within cities and intercity without any range anxiety. Customers will be able to use the chargers via the Tata Power EZ charge mobile application.

Tata Power says that the new partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their electric vehicles across various petrol pumps. Furthermore, it is also in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP). The aim to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to electric vehicle for charging points.

Sandeep Bangia, Head - EV Charging, Tata Power, said, "We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways. The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

Sai Kumar Suri, Executive Director Retail, said "HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to provide sustainable energy solutions to our customers. HPCL with its vast network comprising of more than 18000 retail outlets and Tata Power with its strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India charging ecosystem with end-to-end solutions."

The company says that the development and availability of electric vehicles for charging infrastructure are key for the proliferation of EVs in India. Tata Power currently owns an expansive network of over 500 public chargers in 100+ cities covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system - public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.