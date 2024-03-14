Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of 2025 Debut

The facelifted Tata Punch’s design is expected to have many similarities with the recently introduced Punch EV
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Expected to debut by mid-2025.
  • To receive a major cosmetic overhaul.
  • Likely to retain the same set of engine and transmission options.

The upcoming Tata Punch facelift was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. The vehicle has been on sale in India for almost 3 years now, having never received an update. While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, many exterior details of the car were noticeable and appeared to be inspired by the Tata Punch EV, which was launched in January 2024. It was said during the Punch EV’s launch event that the Punch facelift would make its debut sometime in mid-2025. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025

The Tata Punch facelift will make its debut sometime in 2025

 

On the cosmetic front, noticeable details included new DRLs that look similar to the units on the Punch EV. Unlike the Punch EV, however, expect the Punch facelift to feature a faux grille-like element between the DRLs, similar to the existing model. Other tweaks will include new headlamp clusters and a new front bumper with reshaped air intakes. Towards the rear, however, expect very minimal changes, which will include slightly revised taillamps and bumper.

 

While the car’s cabin can't be seen in these images, expect it to feature a vastly different interior over the current model, equipped with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display like the Punch EV. The vehicle could possibly get features such as ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, an air purifier, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch

The Tata Punch facelift may also feature disc brakes in the top-end variants

 

Unlike the current model, the vehicle will also feature rear disc brakes as seen in the photos. In terms of powertrain, expect it to retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine, along with a CNG option. Transmission choices will also likely remain unchanged, consisting of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

 

Image Source

# Tata Punch# Tata Punch Micro SUV# Micro SUV# Tata Punch EV# Tata Punch Facelift# Tata Punch Facelift Images# Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Punch

Tata Punch
8.7

Tata Punch

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Punch Specifications
View Punch Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Production-Spec MINI Aceman EV Pictures, Details Emerge Ahead Of April 24 Debut
Production-Spec MINI Aceman EV Pictures, Details Emerge Ahead Of April 24 Debut
MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
New Toyota Vellfire Secures 4-Star Rating In JNCAP Crash Tests
New Toyota Vellfire Secures 4-Star Rating In JNCAP Crash Tests
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved