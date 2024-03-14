Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of 2025 Debut

The upcoming Tata Punch facelift was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. The vehicle has been on sale in India for almost 3 years now, having never received an update. While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, many exterior details of the car were noticeable and appeared to be inspired by the Tata Punch EV, which was launched in January 2024. It was said during the Punch EV’s launch event that the Punch facelift would make its debut sometime in mid-2025.

The Tata Punch facelift will make its debut sometime in 2025

On the cosmetic front, noticeable details included new DRLs that look similar to the units on the Punch EV. Unlike the Punch EV, however, expect the Punch facelift to feature a faux grille-like element between the DRLs, similar to the existing model. Other tweaks will include new headlamp clusters and a new front bumper with reshaped air intakes. Towards the rear, however, expect very minimal changes, which will include slightly revised taillamps and bumper.

While the car’s cabin can't be seen in these images, expect it to feature a vastly different interior over the current model, equipped with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display like the Punch EV. The vehicle could possibly get features such as ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, an air purifier, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras.

The Tata Punch facelift may also feature disc brakes in the top-end variants

Unlike the current model, the vehicle will also feature rear disc brakes as seen in the photos. In terms of powertrain, expect it to retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine, along with a CNG option. Transmission choices will also likely remain unchanged, consisting of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

