Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025

The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 18, 2024

Story
  • Facelifted combustion engine Tata Punch likely to arrive in mid-2025
  • Will get distinctive looks as compared to Punch EV
  • Tata says ICE Punch to also get different features to EV

Tata Motors recently launched the Punch EV in India. The all-electric micro-SUV packs notable feature upgrades over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart with many first-in-segment features. However, those hoping to see the freshness of the Punch EV trickle down to the ICE model will have to wait a little longer, as a senior Tata Motors official confirmed the facelift for the petrol-powered Punch will only arrive in 2025.

 

Also read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
 

Speaking at a media roundtable following the Punch EV launch, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Starting from the Punch EV, which is based on the pure EV architecture Acti.ev, our aim is to differentiate the ICE and EVs; therefore, you will continue to see a differentiated look and feature set in an EV versus an ICE. So when we come with a facelift for ICE, which is in the middle of 2025 or slightly later, it will come with a differentiated look with a different set of features as compared to the Punch EV.”

 

The Punch has proven to be incredibly popular, with over 3 lakh units rolled out in a little over two years since its launch.

 

In top-spec form, the Punch EV has a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and more. Safety kit includes six airbags, ESC and a blind spot monitor. The Punch EV also gets all-wheel disc brakes on the long-range model.

 

Also read: Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
 

Coming to styling differences, expect the facelifted Punch to likely borrow design elements from the new Nexon. The facelifted Nexon follows a design philosophy we first saw on the Curvv concept with more angular elements for the fascia, while featuring enough differences over the EV to stand out. Tata could however look to make the ICE Punch more distinctive styling-wise compared to its EV sibling.

 

Tata says the combustion engine Punch will get a differentiated design and feature set compared to the Punch EV.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant

 

The entry-level SUV has proven to be incredibly popular in the market with over 3 lakh units produced since its launch. Sales of the SUV crossed the 1 lakh unit mark within 10 months with the two-lakh mark arriving in May 2023. The model has also constantly been among the brand’s best-sellers every month.

