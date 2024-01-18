Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 18, 2024
- Facelifted combustion engine Tata Punch likely to arrive in mid-2025
- Will get distinctive looks as compared to Punch EV
- Tata says ICE Punch to also get different features to EV
Tata Motors recently launched the Punch EV in India. The all-electric micro-SUV packs notable feature upgrades over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart with many first-in-segment features. However, those hoping to see the freshness of the Punch EV trickle down to the ICE model will have to wait a little longer, as a senior Tata Motors official confirmed the facelift for the petrol-powered Punch will only arrive in 2025.
Also read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Speaking at a media roundtable following the Punch EV launch, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Starting from the Punch EV, which is based on the pure EV architecture Acti.ev, our aim is to differentiate the ICE and EVs; therefore, you will continue to see a differentiated look and feature set in an EV versus an ICE. So when we come with a facelift for ICE, which is in the middle of 2025 or slightly later, it will come with a differentiated look with a different set of features as compared to the Punch EV.”
The Punch has proven to be incredibly popular, with over 3 lakh units rolled out in a little over two years since its launch.
In top-spec form, the Punch EV has a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and more. Safety kit includes six airbags, ESC and a blind spot monitor. The Punch EV also gets all-wheel disc brakes on the long-range model.
Also read: Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Coming to styling differences, expect the facelifted Punch to likely borrow design elements from the new Nexon. The facelifted Nexon follows a design philosophy we first saw on the Curvv concept with more angular elements for the fascia, while featuring enough differences over the EV to stand out. Tata could however look to make the ICE Punch more distinctive styling-wise compared to its EV sibling.
Tata says the combustion engine Punch will get a differentiated design and feature set compared to the Punch EV.
Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
The entry-level SUV has proven to be incredibly popular in the market with over 3 lakh units produced since its launch. Sales of the SUV crossed the 1 lakh unit mark within 10 months with the two-lakh mark arriving in May 2023. The model has also constantly been among the brand’s best-sellers every month.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13826 second ago
The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.
-10812 second ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
-9902 second ago
Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
-5553 second ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests
New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.
16 hours ago
Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026
17 hours ago
Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car
18 hours ago
The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan
21 hours ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests
21 hours ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
5 days ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
12 days ago
Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.
13 days ago
The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.