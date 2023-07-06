Tata Tiago Clocks 5 Lakh Sales; EV Constituted 42% Of Total Sales In Q1

  • Home
The Tiago was launched in 2016 and is currently the entry-level Tata passenger vehicle.
06-Jul-23 03:53 PM IST
Highlights
  • The ceremonial model was rolled out of Tata’s Sanand facility in Gujarat.
  • The Tiago has been sold with a petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrain.
  • ICE-powered Tiago is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh

The most affordable Tata on sale in India, the Tiago, has now crossed the 5 lakh sales mark. The ceremonial model was rolled out of the Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tata Motors claims the Tiago's journey from 4 lakh to 5 lakh sales has been completed in a span of last 15 months. Interestingly, it is the all-electric Tiago EV that made up 42 per cent of total Tiago sales in the first quarter of the year.  

The Tiago joined Tata's passenger vehicle line-up in 2016.

 

Automotive enthusiasts may remember the Tiago was supposed to be named the Zica initially. It was later changed to avoid any connection with the Zika virus. 

Tata introduced a performance-oriented ‘JTP’ version of the Tiago in 2018.

 

We’ve seen numerous iterations of the Tiago over the years, making it one of the most versatile platforms in the Tata line-up. It has been sold with a naturally aspirated petrol, diesel, a turbo-petrol (in the JTP), and a CNG version. The latest powertrain added to the Tiago is electric, which was launched last year. It has also been sold in cross-hatch form as the Tiago NRG. The Tiago received a 4 star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests in January 2020. 

 

The combustion engine Tata Tiago’s prices range between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the entry point to Tata ownership. Its rivals include the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

car
Tata Tiago
Starts at ₹ 5.54 Lakh
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating

