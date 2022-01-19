Tata Tiago CNG And Tigor CNG India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

  • Home
Tata Motors is all set to launch the CNG versions of its entry-level models, the Tata Tiago and Tigor, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here.
19-Jan-22
Tata Motors is all set to launch the CNG versions of its entry-level models, the Tata Tiago and Tigor, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Both cars will come with the company's new CNG technology, which will be called iCNG. Now, this is not the first time the company is launching cars with company fitted CNG kits. Until a few years ago, the company used to offer a CNG version of the Tata Nano. In terms of pricing, we expect Tata Motors to charge a premium of around Rs. 80,000 for CNG derivatives, over the asking price of the Tiago and Tigor petrol models.

Now, visually the cars are expected to remain unchanged, and the features list is also expected to remain largely identical. While the company is yet to announce variant options, we expect the cars to be based on the mid-spec variant of the petrol Tiago and Tigor models, with a few additional features borrowed from the higher-spec models. Like the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Visually the cars are expected to remain unchanged, and the features list is also expected to remain largely identical to the petrol Tiago and Tigor

Right now, both the Tiago and Tigor are powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine tuned to belt out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The same engine will be offered with the CNG models, however, in CNG mode, the cars are expected to offer lesser power and torque output. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG Models:

