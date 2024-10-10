Login
2024 Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Going The Extra Mile!

The new Tata Nexon iCNG is India's first turbo petrol car to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First turbo petrol car in India to get a factory fitted CNG kit
  • Gets dual-cylinder CNG tech with a boot space of 321 litres
  • Tata Nexon iCNG is priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 14.99 lakh

Tata Motors kind of revolutionised the CNG car space by offering factory-fitted dual-cylinder technology. It provided CNG car buyers something they were craving – a usable boots space. So, when the company decided to bring the same technology to its best-selling car, it was bound to happen that the same convenience factor also followed. Yes, I am talking about the new Tata Nexon iCNG, which has finally gone on sale in India 7 months after its public debut at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. And yes, it too gets the dual-cylinder CNG kit.

 

 

But what makes the new Nexon iCNG even more special is the fact that it’s the country’s first turbo-petrol car to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. I recently got a chance to spend some time with the car to find out how it performs, what extra features you get, and most importantly, should you be considering it. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh

 

Looks & Size 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 36

 

Unlike other brands, Tata Motors offers CNG options across all variants of its cars, and the Nexon is no exception. So yes, here too you get a top-of-the-line variant, and the one with me was the Fearless + PS Dual-Tone in the Creative Ocean blue colour with a contrast white roof. Furthermore, there is no change in design or styling whatsoever. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 1

 

So, what you are getting here is a fully loaded Nexon with the iCNG kit. LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with sequential indicators, and connected LED taillamps, you get them all, including the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 35

 

There is no change in dimensions either. It still measures the same 3995 mm in length, 1804 mm in width and 1620 mm in height. Even the ground clearance remains unchanged at 208 mm, despite the added weight of the CNG tanks, which was possible due to the adjustment made to the suspension.

 

Cabin & Features

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 27

 

Like the exterior, the cabin too is largely identical to the regular Nexon petrol/diesel model except for one big addition. If you haven’t guessed it already from the PS in the variant name, the Tata Nexon iCNG now comes with a panoramic sunroof on this range-topping model. It’s the first Nexon and the first factory-fitted CNG car in India to get this feature. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 37

 

Having said that, you do miss out on certain features as well, which include a subwoofer, cruise control and driving modes. In fact, with the drive select knob going out of the picture, you now get a small circular compartment in the centre console. Now, it’s not big enough to be a cup holder, however, you can use it for smaller knick-knacks, or even the key fob. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 26

 

The rest of the features remain unchanged including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and a capacitive touch panel for all in-car controls. You also get the flat-bottom steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, engine start-stop, and the 10.25-inch digital cluster, however, the display now shows you two fuel gauges – one for CNG and one for petrol. 

 

Boot Space

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 8

 

As for that sizable boot space, the Nexon iCNG offers you a luggage capacity of 321-litre, compared to the 382-litre boot of the regular Nexon. While it is a drop of about 61 litres, in daily use cases it would not make a major difference, and thanks to the flat floor, loading and unloading of luggage also becomes easier. And in case you are wondering where the spare wheel is located, it’s now mounted underneath the car. 

 

Safety 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 19

 

The list of safety features is still quite extensive in the Nexon iCNG. You get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, ISOFIX, seatbelt reminders, parking sensors and hill hold control all as standard. Higher variants offer you extra features like 360-degree view cameras, an air purifier, and a blind-spot monitor.

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 7

 

In fact, extra safety measures have been put into play given the addition of the CNG system. The materials used in the making of the CNG kit ensure the prevention of leakage. In case of the worst, there is a leak detection system that immediately switches from CNG to petrol, and if there is a thermal incident, the system cuts off the supply and releases gas from the cylinder directly into the atmosphere through a special nozzle. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 28

 

Other safety measures include a fire extinguisher, which is placed underneath the seat of the front passenger, and sensors that stop the car from starting if the fuel lid is open.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 9

 

The 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine under the hood is the same mill that powers the regular Nexon. In CNG mode, this three-cylinder motor offers a reduced output of 98.5 bhp at 5000 rpm, a drop of 20 bhp compared to the regular Nexon’s 118 bhp output. That said, the peak torque remains unchanged at 170 Nm at 2000-3000 rpm. And unlike conventional CNG cars, Tata’s iCNG models start in CNG mode instead of petrol. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 2

 

While the car offers good pick-up, there is a slight drop in low-end performance, and power and torque kick in a bit late now. So yes, the response is a bit delayed, and the engine doesn’t like to be rushed. However, once you cross the 2000 rpm mark the mid-range feels solid and you will barely notice any difference. Simply put it doesn’t feel like a CNG car and that’s saying something. The top-end performance has also dropped slightly, as the engine doesn’t sustain the power for longer. However, whenever you need the extra boost, you can simply shift to petrol mode and utilise the engine's full capabilities. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 24

 

At the moment, there is only a 6-speed manual gearbox on offer, which is standard across all variants. I move that I truly appreciate. The shifts are good, but they could have been smoother because right now, like most Tata manual cars it feels clunky and crude, but it does the job well. Tata might also bring the AMT version of the Nexon iCNG later. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 3

 

As for mileage, I didn’t get a chance to do a proper fuel run due to the limited time with the car, however, Tata claimed that the Nexon iCNG can offer a mileage of 24 km/kg. In comparison, the Nexon petrol’s claimed mileage is 17.4 kmpl. 

 

Ride & Handling 

 

Right off the bat, the added weight of the CNG tanks can be felt when you are driving, especially while taking a corner. However, Tata Motors has adjusted the suspension, taking this weight into measure, so yes, the ride quality is still pretty good. It’s a bit on the stiffer side now but it takes on all the undulations on the road nicely and lets a lot of harshness seep into the cabin. 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 4

 

The Nexon iCNG also handles quite nicely. Yes, I felt the steering could have offered better feedback, however, it feels stable at higher speeds and stays planted even if you are taking a corner a bit too aggressively. The NVH levels are decent on the move, but when the engine is idling it does feel a bit noisy. 

 

Variants & Pricing 

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 31

 

The Nexon iCNG is offered in four personas, namely – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless, and these are further categorised into eight variants. Prices start at around Rs. 9 lakh and go up to around Rs. 15 lakh – all are ex-showroom prices. 

 

Tata Nexon iCNGPricing 
SmartRs 8.99 lakh
Smart PlusRs 9.69 lakh
Smart Plus SRs 9.99 lakh
PureRs 10.69 lakh
Pure SRs 10.99 lakh
CreativeRs 11.69 lakh
Creative PlusRs 12.19 lakh
Fearless Plus SRs 14.59 lakh

 

Now, compared to the regular Nexon petrol manual, the iCNG variant is more expensive by Rs. 1 lakh at the bottom of the variant line-up, while the top-end variant is Rs. 1.3 lakh more expensive than the Fearless Plus S variant of the regular Nexon petrol. 

 

Verdict

 

With Tata's growing focus on CNG cars, it was bound to happen that the company offered CNG technology in the Nexon and I think the company has done a fine job here. The car performs nicely, the features are almost at par with the regular Nexon petrol, and on paper, the mileage too is quite good. Now one thing that I expect Tata to bring to the table is an automatic or an AMT version for the Nexon iCNG because its smaller cars like the Tiago and the Tigor already get them as an option. So yes, that would make it a complete package.

 

TATA Nexon i CNG 29

 

Yes, the price difference might seem a bit steep, especially when you consider the fact that some of the key features have been given a miss, however, I don’t think those are big deal-breakers. And believe there will still be a lot of takers for the Tata Nexon iCNG. 

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia 

 

# Tata Nexon iCNG Review# Nexon iCNG Review# Tata Nexon CNG# Tata Motors# Tata CNG Cars# CNG Cars# Cars# SUV# Family# Car Reviews# Cover Story# Cars
