Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

A new test mule of the Tata Tiago was recently spotted and the model in the photos appear to be the facelifted NRG variant. Back in 2018 Tata launched the Tiago NRG as a more rugged version of the hatchback, however, it was discontinued last year. But, like the older NRG variant, the test mule in these photos too comes with underbody and wheel arch cladding along with roof rails, indicating that the company might be bringing the rugged crosshatch back. However, it's also possible that Tata Motors might give it a new name as well. Recently, the company trademarked the name Tiago CAMO and Tiago Dark.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor

Now, the new Tata Tiago NRG, or whatever it might be called, will be based on the updated BS6 Tiago hatchback that was launched earlier this year. And the rear section of the car looks very similar to that. However, as we mentioned earlier, the test mule is seen with black cladding all around, along with black roof rails and black door handles. In fact, the car also gets a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also Read: Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India

The test mule is seen with black cladding all around, along with black roof rails and black door handles, and new alloys

It's too soon to comment on the features and other equipment, however, it's likely to get the same touchscreen infotainment system like the one offered in the regular Tiago, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features which might be carried over from regular top-end Tiago are likely to include - a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glovebox, digital instrument cluster and auto-folding electric ORVMs. The car could also get dual airbags, ABS with EBS and follow me headlamps among other safety features.

Also Read: Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India

The Tata Tiago NRG was introduced as a more rugged version of the regular Tiago hatchback

The older Tiago NRG shared its powertrains with the standard Tiago, and we expect that to be the case in the new one as well. Right now, the Tata Tiago comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Source: SP Auto Tech

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.