  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Recalls 3,470 Model Y Vehicles Over Loose Bolts

Tesla Recalls 3,470 Model Y Vehicles Over Loose Bolts

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.
authorBy Reuters
06-Mar-23 10:41 AM IST
null

Tesla Inc said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to these conditions. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

Tesla will inspect bolts securing second-row driver-side and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and if needed tighten them to specifications.

In December, a Tesla supplier implemented improved process controls along with improved training and supervision to ensure bolts are torqued to specifications, the automaker said.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Mark Heinrich and Chizu Nomiyama)

Related Articles
Elon Musk's 'Master Plan' For Tesla Fails To Charge Up Investors
Elon Musk's 'Master Plan' For Tesla Fails To Charge Up Investors
1 day ago
Tesla To Open U.S. Charging Network To Rivals In $7.5 Billion Federal Program
Tesla To Open U.S. Charging Network To Rivals In $7.5 Billion Federal Program
5 days ago
Lithium Miner Sigma Jumps On Report Tesla Considering Buyout
Lithium Miner Sigma Jumps On Report Tesla Considering Buyout
5 days ago
Mexico President Says Two Locations Primed For New Tesla Plant
Mexico President Says Two Locations Primed For New Tesla Plant
6 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
  • 29,292 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
6.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,118
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
  • 44,032 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
9.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,617
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line