The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck

Tata Motors' new tipper truck Signa 4825.TK is the country's first 16-wheeler, 47.5-tonne tipper truck that comes with a 29 cubic metre box load body. Tata says that the truck has been designed specifically for the surface transport applications.

The Tata Signa 4825.TK is India's largest tipper truck and is designed for surface transport applications

Highlights

  • The Tata Signa 4825.TK is India's first 16-wheeler 47.5-tonne tipper
  • It gets Hill Start Assist, 3 mode fuel economy switch, and Fleet Edge
  • The new tipper truck also gets Tata's 6 years/6 lakh km warranty

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new tipper truck - Tata Signa 4825.TK in India. It's the country's first 47.5-tonne multi-axle tipper truck and it will largely be used for surface transport of coal and construction aggregates. The 16-wheeler truck comes with a 29 cubic metre box load body and hydraulics, which will allow more load per trip, leading to increased profitability, in fact, Tata Motors says that the truck was specifically designed to meet the customer's need of high productivity and fast turnaround. Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering its customers a 6 years / 6 lakh kilometre warranty package with the new Signa 4825.TK tipper truck.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Extends Warranty For Its CV Customers Worldwide

Speaking at the launch of the Signa 4825.TK, RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, "We are delighted to introduce the Signa 4825.TK - recognising the needs of the customers such as those in construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, we have developed India's largest tipper, with a gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonnes. It has been our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offerings that match and excel the country's evolving needs and demands. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer first-in-the-industry products and solutions and further strengthen our position in the cargo and Construck segments."

Also Read: Tata Launches New Connected Fleet Management System For Commercial Vehicles

l9peiq1k

The new Tata Signa 4825.TK will also gets the company's Fleet Edge connected fleet management system as standard

The tipper truck is powered by a Cummins-sourced ISBe 6.7-litre BS6 engine that makes about 250 bhp and develops a peak torque of 950 Nm from 1,000-1,700 rpm to ensure faster turnaround time. The powerful engine is mated to a heavy-duty G1150 9-speed gearbox, with 430 mm dia organic clutch. The gear ratios are designed specifically for surface transportation, with reduced fuel consumption. The Signa 4825.TK is available in two configurations: 10x4, 10x2 to offer flexibility to the customer, based on their requirement. The tipper truck is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes - Light, Medium and Heavy - to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, ensuring high fuel efficiency.

0 Comments

In terms of features, the truck comes with a steering system with both tilt and telescopic, 3-way mechanically adjustable comfortable driving seat and easy-shift gears. The Signa 4825.TK also comes with a spacious sleeper cabin, and because it's suspended, the cabin guarantees lower NVH characteristics and provides a comfortable ride even on rough roads. Plus, Tata is also offering a powerful air conditioning system. Tata is also offering features like Hill Start Assist (HSA), engine brake and iCGT brake, along with advanced electronic system with sensors to detect and prevent a possible topple while tipping, for better safety. It also gets Tata's connected telematics system Fleet Edge as part of standard fitment for better fleet management.

