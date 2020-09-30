Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched

Tata Motors has introduced the new Signa 5525.S 55-tonne tractor truck, which is India's highest gross commercial weight (GCW) 4x2 prime mover. The new Signa 5525.S 4x2 has been designed with Tata's 'Power of 6' philosophy that aims to enhance performance, lower cost of ownership, higher comfort and convenience and improve revenue and operating cost on the vehicles. The automaker is offering a number of financing options with the new Signa 5525.S 4x2 and a warranty period of 6 years/6 lakh km.

Speaking at the launch, RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, "With the introduction of the Signa 5525.S 4x2, Tata Motors continues its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the widest range of products, offering its customers the best-in-class solutions to improve their overall profitability through both levers of higher revenue generation and operating cost reduction. Continuing with our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offering to our esteemed customers, we are happy to announce that we are the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4x2 prime mover."

The Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover gets a crash-protection ready cabin with all essentials comforts for the driver

Power on the Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover comes from the Cummins 6.7-litre engine that develops 247 bhp and and 950 Nm of peak torque that kicks-in between 1000-1800 rpm. The low-end torque promises fatique-less deiving and reduced turnaround time for the trucks, thereby increasing profitability. The engine is paired with the G1150 9-speed gearbox that comes with a 430 mm diameter organic clutch and a heavy-duty RA110 rear axle that comes with enhanced pulling power.

The new Signa truck comes with three driving modes - Light, Medium and Heavy - along with a gear shift advisor that helps optimise power and torque selection based on the load and terrain. The truck comes with essential driver comforts including a three-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt and telescopic steering system and utility space. The suspended cabin also promises lower NVH levels and a comfortable ride.

There's also air conditioning and ambient air temperature sensor to help maintain ideal cabin temperature. The cabin is crash-protection ready and comes with a high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rear-view mirror, blindspot mirror and a steel three-piece bumper. The Signa cabin is the country's largest selling cabin in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, according to the company. In addition, the truck also comes with engine brake and iCGT brake for better control and Tata's Fleet Edge solution to help fleet operators manage the trucks efficiently.

