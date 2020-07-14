Toyota Temporarily Halts Production At Bidadi Plant

Post unlock, Toyota has been prudent about the number of employees working at the plant in Bidadi.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the temporary halting of production at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka starting from July 14 (second shift) to July 22nd (first shift). This is in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Karnataka as well as to support the Government. The company first and foremost, voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi, even before the national lockdown was announced in March. This was done to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: 4 Toyota Employees At Bidadi Plant Test COVID-19 Positive; Total Count Rises To 18.

The company voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi plant

Toyota also ensured that its employees and their families received the required professional assistance for both physical and mental health, during the period of the lockdown. Similar to the 'Restart Manual', TKM with the help of its dealer partners, put together an exhaustive set of guidelines 'Dealer Restart' for its dealer partners to ensure the safety and well-being of not just its dealer partners but also customers who visit our dealerships. Moreover, to assist our customers who are home bound, TKM has made provisions to digitalize the sales process so as to ensure that our customers are not inconvenienced at any point.

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Finance Schemes For The Month Of July

The company halted production to flatten the curve of the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

Post unlock, Toyota has been prudent about the number of employees working at the plant in Bidadi. At any given point, only 40 to 45 per cent of the production workforce was attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing. On a daily basis, all employees have to self-declare their health condition, as a reassurance to their safe health.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.