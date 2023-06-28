Toyota To Add 48-Volt Technology To Certain Hilux Models

Toyota has announced its plans to introduce upgraded versions of certain Hilux models equipped with a 48-Volt Technology for the Australian market by the first half of 2024. The brand states that variants equipped with the 48-Volt technology are expected to offer a 10 per cent improvement in fuel economy when compared to the current 2.8-litre turbo-diesel models.

Also Read: Toyota Debuts the 2024 Tacoma With Hybrid Powertrains And A Whole Host Of Updates

The integration of 48-Volt Technology will involve combining the existing 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine and six-speed automatic transmission with an additional 48-Volt battery, a small electric motor generator, and other complementary components. This technology improves fuel efficiency and also enables features such as a stop/start system, enhanced driveability, and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness.

The 48-Volt technology will be optional on the 4x4 SR Double Cab variant



The 48-Volt Technology will come as a standard feature in all 4x4 SR5 and Rogue Double Cab models, while 4x4 SR Double Cab models will have it available as an optional upgrade. Importantly, the integration of this technology will have no impact on the Hilux's capability, with the 4x4 models retaining their 3500 kg braked towing capacity.

Also Read: Liquid Hydrogen-Fueled GR Corolla Set to Race in Super Taikyu Fuji 24h



Sean Hanley, the Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Franchise Operations at Toyota Australia, emphasised that the introduction of 48-Volt Technology to the Hilux lineup underlines the company's commitment to reducing fuel consumption without compromising the performance and capability expected by customers.

With the 48-Volt technology, the Hilux is stated to be 10 per cent more fuel efficient



"We are continually striving to reduce the fuel consumption of our vehicles to help reduce on-going costs for customers, as well as helping reduce our environmental impact, and the addition of 48-Volt Technology to our biggest-selling vehicle line will contribute to this," Mr Hanley said.



Written By: Ronit Agarwal