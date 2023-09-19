Toyota Hilux Review: Tested For Practicality And Utility

The Toyota Hilux is nothing short of a legend! It has been around for over 5 decades, it is built to last and not to mention, it has been the vehicle of choice for insurgents and radicals around the world, along with farmers and people with small businesses. It has that aura of indestructibility all over it!

It’s been 2 years since the Toyota started selling the Hilux in India. Now, we already have a full-fledged review of the Toyota Hilux running on our website, so make sure you check it out. In this story, we are focussing on the utilitarian and practical aspect of the Hilux. Afterall, it is being marketed as a lifestyle pickup and all we want is to have a slice of that life. So, we will keep it simple. List out 5 pros and 5 cons for the Toyota Hilux, which hopefully helps you make a decision.

Pros First!

Big & Bold

There is no mistaking that the Toyota Hilux is massive! It is big, bold and it has unmistakeable road presence. With this car, you will stand out in the crowd or, well, in traffic, especially in this ‘emotional’ red colour. Yes, that is the name of the colour. But in case you were wondering, the traffic ahead of us didn’t part ways like the sea did, when Moses held out his staff!

Utilitarian

With a big cargo bay, and a loading capacity of 470 kg, the Hilux can transport men, material and products with consummate ease! It is of course one of the highlights of this SUV. And in a gorgeous setting, with a beautiful view, it can also double up as your workstation. Now, the Hilux, for its price, gets a decent set of features – an infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, electrical adjustment for driver seat, 7 airbags and the works.

Off-Road Prowess

There is no doubt here either! Good roads, bad roads, no roads! As long as there is land, the Toyota Hilux will keep going forward as long as there’s fuel in the tank. There’s a 4x4 system with shift on the fly, four-low, four-high along with hill-descent control, limited slip differential and electronic stability control. All the tools you need for wandering off in uncharted territories.

Rugged

Like we told you earlier, the Hilux is a legend because of its indestructible nature and its never say die attitude. I mean the moment you climb inside and start driving, you definitely feel protected and inside a fortress.

Accessories

We are going to make an assumption here! If you do have the money to buy the Hilux, then you are going to spend a small fortune on sprucing it up as well. High-lift kits, auxiliary lights, all-terrain tyres, the scope for accessorising is endless. We would love to give our Hilux a personal touch!

And now, the Cons!

Expensive

With ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs. 30.40 lakh to Rs. 37.90 lakh, the Toyota Hilux is quite an expensive proposition! Its nearest rival, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, tops out at just Rs. 27 lakh. That’s a significant price difference. And you can always use extra money on accessories.

Spartan

The cabin on the Hilux feels spartan and doesn’t feel all that premium when you look around it. Yes, there is a decent level of kit, but no soft touch plastics and the quality of materials used is just about average.

But what we are really glad about is the fact that there are a lot of storage spaces. And particularly, the dashboard mounted coffee cup holder. It is great for coffee on the go.

Ride Quality

If the cargo bay at the rear is empty, the ride is going to be bouncy and crash over even small undulations, thanks to the leaf-spring setup. It is cost-effective, easy to repair and practical if you want to move cargo, but when empty, comfort goes for a toss, literally. Especially for people at the rear.

Big & Hulking

At a length of 5.3 metres, the Hilux is a big, heavy vehicle and you will feel the heft and size when you are driving in the city. Parking in and out is a problem, because of the sheer size and if you have to take a U-turn in tight spaces, yeah, it will take quite an effort, thanks to a near 13 metre turning circle.

Second Row Space

Space at the rear is bang average, with just about enough room for your knees and your legs. Yes, you can see. The under thigh support could have been better but no complains there. And you can see about the headroom, it is decent enough. The backrest, there is no recline for that and it is almost upright at 90 degrees. So, you will be uncomfortable over long distances. But there are a few amenities for sure. For example, there is a central armrest here with two cupholders and you get AC vents for the rear passengers.

Verdict

The Toyota Hilux is a capable machine, there’s no doubt about that! Off the beaten path, it takes like fish to water and It is more than enough to satiate your thirst for adventure and hauling cargo if that’s what you are looking for! But if you are primarily an urban dweller, then you have better and more practical options to look at considering the cons that this SUV comes with! But if you are going to use the Hilux for the purpose that it is intended for, for most of the time, then you can go for this SUV, with your eyes closed.