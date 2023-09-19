Toyota Hilux Review: Tested For Practicality And Utility
By Kingshuk Dutta
5 mins read
19-Sep-23 12:15 PM IST
Highlights
- We test the practical and utilitarian aspect of the Hilux
- It was launched in India almost two years ago
- Prices for the Hilux start at Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Toyota Hilux is nothing short of a legend! It has been around for over 5 decades, it is built to last and not to mention, it has been the vehicle of choice for insurgents and radicals around the world, along with farmers and people with small businesses. It has that aura of indestructibility all over it!
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Review
It’s been 2 years since the Toyota started selling the Hilux in India. Now, we already have a full-fledged review of the Toyota Hilux running on our website, so make sure you check it out. In this story, we are focussing on the utilitarian and practical aspect of the Hilux. Afterall, it is being marketed as a lifestyle pickup and all we want is to have a slice of that life. So, we will keep it simple. List out 5 pros and 5 cons for the Toyota Hilux, which hopefully helps you make a decision.
Pros First!
Big & Bold
There is no mistaking that the Toyota Hilux is massive! It is big, bold and it has unmistakeable road presence. With this car, you will stand out in the crowd or, well, in traffic, especially in this ‘emotional’ red colour. Yes, that is the name of the colour. But in case you were wondering, the traffic ahead of us didn’t part ways like the sea did, when Moses held out his staff!
Also Read: Toyota Showcased Special Customised Hilux To The Indian Army
Utilitarian
With a big cargo bay, and a loading capacity of 470 kg, the Hilux can transport men, material and products with consummate ease! It is of course one of the highlights of this SUV. And in a gorgeous setting, with a beautiful view, it can also double up as your workstation. Now, the Hilux, for its price, gets a decent set of features – an infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, electrical adjustment for driver seat, 7 airbags and the works.
Off-Road Prowess
There is no doubt here either! Good roads, bad roads, no roads! As long as there is land, the Toyota Hilux will keep going forward as long as there’s fuel in the tank. There’s a 4x4 system with shift on the fly, four-low, four-high along with hill-descent control, limited slip differential and electronic stability control. All the tools you need for wandering off in uncharted territories.
Rugged
Like we told you earlier, the Hilux is a legend because of its indestructible nature and its never say die attitude. I mean the moment you climb inside and start driving, you definitely feel protected and inside a fortress.
Accessories
(Photo Credit: Bimbra 4x4)
We are going to make an assumption here! If you do have the money to buy the Hilux, then you are going to spend a small fortune on sprucing it up as well. High-lift kits, auxiliary lights, all-terrain tyres, the scope for accessorising is endless. We would love to give our Hilux a personal touch!
And now, the Cons!
Expensive
With ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs. 30.40 lakh to Rs. 37.90 lakh, the Toyota Hilux is quite an expensive proposition! Its nearest rival, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, tops out at just Rs. 27 lakh. That’s a significant price difference. And you can always use extra money on accessories.
Spartan
The cabin on the Hilux feels spartan and doesn’t feel all that premium when you look around it. Yes, there is a decent level of kit, but no soft touch plastics and the quality of materials used is just about average.
But what we are really glad about is the fact that there are a lot of storage spaces. And particularly, the dashboard mounted coffee cup holder. It is great for coffee on the go.
Ride Quality
If the cargo bay at the rear is empty, the ride is going to be bouncy and crash over even small undulations, thanks to the leaf-spring setup. It is cost-effective, easy to repair and practical if you want to move cargo, but when empty, comfort goes for a toss, literally. Especially for people at the rear.
Big & Hulking
At a length of 5.3 metres, the Hilux is a big, heavy vehicle and you will feel the heft and size when you are driving in the city. Parking in and out is a problem, because of the sheer size and if you have to take a U-turn in tight spaces, yeah, it will take quite an effort, thanks to a near 13 metre turning circle.
Second Row Space
Space at the rear is bang average, with just about enough room for your knees and your legs. Yes, you can see. The under thigh support could have been better but no complains there. And you can see about the headroom, it is decent enough. The backrest, there is no recline for that and it is almost upright at 90 degrees. So, you will be uncomfortable over long distances. But there are a few amenities for sure. For example, there is a central armrest here with two cupholders and you get AC vents for the rear passengers.
Verdict
The Toyota Hilux is a capable machine, there’s no doubt about that! Off the beaten path, it takes like fish to water and It is more than enough to satiate your thirst for adventure and hauling cargo if that’s what you are looking for! But if you are primarily an urban dweller, then you have better and more practical options to look at considering the cons that this SUV comes with! But if you are going to use the Hilux for the purpose that it is intended for, for most of the time, then you can go for this SUV, with your eyes closed.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
3 days ago
Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility
3 days ago
Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.
4 days ago
Will the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 be able to attract new riders into the brand? We ride the most affordable and accessible Royal Enfield motorcycle on the streets of Bangkok to get a sense of what it offers.
4 days ago
The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco offers good airflow for use in warm weather, a comfortable fit and decent protection. Made from recycled plastic, it makes a ‘green’ statement as well. But should you consider buying it?
4 days ago
We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.
4 days ago
The third generation 390 Duke has received the most significant update since its introduction in 2013.
6 days ago
7 days ago
The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?
11 days ago
Volvo C40 Recharge is possibly the company's best EV so far. If you haven't read our full review to know why we think that, here’s a quick in pictures review of the electric coupe SUV.
11 days ago
We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.
11 days ago
TKM introduced two modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV)
18 days ago
The hydrogen-powered pick-up – said to emit nothing but water vapour – was revealed at Toyota’s Burnaston car plant in Derby, UK.
18 days ago
Toyota has already announced that the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter inline-four turbo diesel engine in the Land Cruiser Prado will come equipped with the 48-volt mild hybrid system
1 month ago
Toyota is going to offer complimentary RSA for vehicles sold from 1st August onwards.
1 month ago
The brand managed all-time highest sales in July 2023