Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Toyota is all set to launch its latest crossover, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India today. The latest product to emerge from the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, the Taisor is expected to sport distinctive styling cues over its sister car, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Based on the teaser video released earlier, the Taisor will get a list of visual updates such as a new grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a revised light signature for the LED taillamps. The car will also be offered with a similar list of features as the Fronx which will include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto AC, and more. The safety offerings will include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist and ISOFIX, all as standard.

Under the hood, the Taisor is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that is offered with the Fronx, although we don’t know for now if the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, currently offered in the Fronx will also make its way to the Taisor. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, at the same time, the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter.