TVS Announces Extension Of Service, Warranty For Customers

TVS Motor Company has announced the extension of warranty and service support for customers during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press statement, TVS said that the company has encouraged dealer partners to extend free service and warranty due to the ongoing lockdown period till June 30, 2021. As India battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple states have imposed complete or partial lockdown. TVS Motor Company says it will minimise any inconvenience to valued customers during these challenging times.

Regular service initiatives, including the toll-free number, email support and roadside assistance will continue

Apart from these measures, the company is also supporting customers with regular service initiatives. The company's toll free number (18002587111) will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real time. To address customers' queries, the company has allocated dedicated resources between 8 am till 8 pm to guide customers through situation-based solutions, TVS said in the statement. The entire service support team of TVS Motor Company is also available to customers on email for any query or concern. The service support team can be reached at customercare@tvsmotor.com

The company's roadside assistance number, 18002587111, continues to be accessible 24x7, TVS said, adding that associates across locations will support, wherever legally possible. The service will be free to enrolled members and charged to others. TVS dealerships will follow precautionary health norms as stipulated by authorities to provide a safe experience as and when they are functional, TVS Motor Company said.

