TVS Apache RR 200 Track Bike Revealed For TVS One Make Championship

The TVS Apache RR 200 has been specifically developed by TVS Racing for the One Make Championship's new rookie category.
authorBy Carandbike Team
15-Jul-21 12:49 AM IST
Highlights
  • The track-spec TVS Apache RR 200 gets a low drag fairing
  • the TVS Apache RR 200 uses the same 197.8 cc single-cylinder engine
  • The rookie category is for riders between the age of 13-19 years

TVS Motor Company recently revealed the new Apache RR 200 full-faired motorcycle. The track-only bike is based on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V but has been developed by the folks at TVS Racing, the two-wheeler maker's factory racing team, for the brand's TVS One Make Championship. The race bike has been specifically developed for the new rookie category in the championship that will allow budding riders between the ages of 13 and 19 years to nurture their motorsport ambitions.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Now On Sale With Savings Of Up To Rs. 10,000

TVS says the Apache RR 200 is designed specifically keeping in mind the ergonomics, bike geometry and suspension dynamics required for young riders

The first round of the TVS One Make Championship rookie category will take place on August 14, 2021, at MMRT in Chennai. Selected riders will be competing on the sidelines of the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC).

Commenting on the announcement, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, "To follow a career in motorsport, it is imperative to train during the formative years of the racer. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of cultivating young talent with our racing programmes. TVS Racing One Make Championship Rookie Category further extends our outreach to an age group where learning the nuances of road racing is critical. The motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 200, is designed specifically keeping in mind the ergonomics, bike geometry and suspension dynamics required for young riders. I wish the participants all the best for the championship."

The TVS Apache RR 200 gets a low drag fairing with the TVS Racing racing

Much like the road bike, the TVS Apache RR 200 is powered b the 197.8 cc four-stroke, four-valve, air-cooled engine, which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike the naked road-legal version, the track bike actually low drag race fairing and adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo radial calipers with pedal discs. The bike also gets lighter five-spoke alloy wheels with race-ready TVS Eurogrip tyres. Completing the package is the TVS Racing livery across the fairing.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top 5 Highlights

The stock TVS Apache RTR 200 4V produces about 20.5 bhp and 17.25 Nm of peak torque in the Urban/Sport mode. The race bike most definitely will be packing more power in comparison. The manufacturer though has not disclosed the power figures on the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, rookie riders who wish to participate in the TVS One Make Championship rookie category, need to be under 19 years of age and have Level 1 FMSCI certified training from any racing training school. You can also complete your Level 1 certification with TVS, which the company is conducting on July 24, 2021, at MMRT.

car
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
starting @ ₹ 1.4 Lakh
