TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch LIVE Updated: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS is set to launch the street fighter derivative of the Apache RR 310 in India today. The new RTR 310 is expected to share much of its cycle parts with the RR 310 with the overall design expected to borrow elements from its smaller Apache RTR siblings. Bookings for the motorcycle are already underway currently.

Based on the teasers and images shared by TVS, the motorcycle will feature a sharply styled headlamp unit with a muscular fuel tank and an upswept tail with a stepped seat. The teasers reveal that the motorcycle will get a split headlamp and tail-lamp design and feature disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle is also expected to get a USD front fork finished in gold. At the rear, the bike is expected to get a mono shock set-up. In terms of features expect the RTR to carry over features from the RR 310 such as the digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, dual-channel ABS and a slipper clutch.

The new naked motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill as the RR310. The unit in the fully-faired motorcycle develops 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm and is mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

