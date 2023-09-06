Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch LIVE Updated: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new motorcycle will be the much-anticipated street fighter derivative of the Apache RR 310 sport bike.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

06-Sep-23 04:04 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    TVS is set to launch the street fighter derivative of the Apache RR 310 in India today. The new RTR 310 is expected to share much of its cycle parts with the RR 310 with the overall design expected to borrow elements from its smaller Apache RTR siblings. Bookings for the motorcycle are already underway currently.

     

    Also Read: Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Being Tested By MD Sudarshan Venu
     

    Based on the teasers and images shared by TVS, the motorcycle will feature a sharply styled headlamp unit with a muscular fuel tank and an upswept tail with a stepped seat. The teasers reveal that the motorcycle will get a split headlamp and tail-lamp design and feature disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle is also expected to get a USD front fork finished in gold. At the rear, the bike is expected to get a mono shock set-up. In terms of features expect the RTR to carry over features from the RR 310 such as the digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, dual-channel ABS and a slipper clutch.

    Also Read: TVS Teases New Apache RTR 310; Pre-Booking Started At Rs 3100


    The new naked motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill as the RR310. The unit in the fully-faired motorcycle develops 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm and is mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

     

    Stay tuned for all details:

    4:18 PM
    Sep 6, 2023

    TVS will take the covers off of its latest motorcycle in the Apache series, the new RTR 310, today. The brand will also be announcing prices for the Indian market.

    4:25 PM
    Sep 6, 2023

    The RTR 310 is expected to share much of its cycle parts with the Apache RR 310 such as the rear mono-shock, USD front fork, disc brakes at both ends and the 312 cc engine.

     

    4:45 PM
    Sep 6, 2023

    The teasers reveal that the RTR 310 gets a sculpted fuel tank, an angular headlight console reminiscent of the Ducati Streetfighter range of motorcycles, and sharp-edged belly pans. Other details seen are a sizeable end-can, split seat, and gold-coloured upside-down fork at the front.

     

