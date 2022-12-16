  • Home
TVS Launches RR 310 and RTR 200 In Mexico At Expo Moto Show

Both motorcycles carry a slightly different name in Mexico, with the ‘Apache’ prefix removed.
TVS Motor Company has launched the RR 310 and the RTR 200 in Mexico at Expo Moto, an international motorcycle trade show. Both motorcycles carry a slightly different, with the ‘Apache’ prefix removed. The motorcycles are exactly the same as they are in India. Apart from the RR 310 and the RTR 200, TVS also showcased its other models like the XL 100, NTorq 125, RTR 160 4V and HLX 150. Apart from TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto too showcased its models at the Expo, such as Platina 125, Pulsar NS 160, Pulsar NS 200, Pulsar RS 200, Avenger Cruise & Street 220. 

Also Read: 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched In India   

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 at the Expo Moto in Mexico. Both motorcycles have been the favourite amongst motorcycle enthusiast and is considered an ultimate track machine since its launch. With a platform like Expo Moto, we are hoping to reach out to the motorcycle enthusiasts in Mexico and give them an experience of great performance motorcycling through our products.”

TVS Motor showcased all its motorcycle portfolio in Mexico at Expo Moto. The TVS pavilion was operated by Mexico´s TVS Motor importer Grupo Motomex, which has been TVS Motor Company’s importer for the last 12 years. Motomex is currently focused in developing the two and three-wheeler TVS Motor products in Mexico, through dealer network and retailers.

