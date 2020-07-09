TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support For Customers

TVS Motor Company has announced extension of service support for customers, in the face of the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While businesses and manufacturing slowly resumes after the countrywide lockdown, TVS says that it continues to remain a customer centric company and has announced service support to all TVS customers. While industry is gradually getting back to normalcy with the lockdown removed from around the country, the economy and overall sentiment still remains sluggish. Under the latest measures, TVS has extended free service of vehicles as well as extended warranty of vehicles which was due to expire.

TVS is pushing ahead with the updated BS6 models of its product portfolio, like the flagship Apache RR 310

Announcing the new service measures, the company said in a press statement, "We are all in the midst of unprecedented times as we navigate the rapidly-evolving situation of COVID-19. TVS Motor Company is a customer-centric company and it is our endeavour to support the interest of our valued customers during these challenging times."

Under the announcements, TVS has extended free service of vehicles due between March and April 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, till July 31, 2020. For vehicles where warranty is expiring between March 1 and April 30, 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, has been now extended till July 31, 2020.

With a countrywide lockdown announced from late March till early June 2020, TVS along with all other industries and automobile manufacturers, had to shut down its manufacturing facilities, offices and production. In late May 2020, TVS announced salary cuts for all non-production employees for a period of six months, ranging from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. In June 2020, TVS reported 33 per cent decline in sales year-on-year, however volumes grew three-fold compared to sales in May 2020.

