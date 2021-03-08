carandbike logo
search

TVS Motor Company To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccination To Employees

language dropdown

The two-wheeler major has announced that it will provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all employees and their immediate family members.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
TVS announces free COVID-19 vaccination for over 35,000 direct and indirect employees expand View Photos
TVS announces free COVID-19 vaccination for over 35,000 direct and indirect employees

Highlights

  • Free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and immediate family members
  • COVID-19 vaccination will cover 35,000 direct and indirect employees
  • Employees of five companies of the TVS Group will be covered

TVS Motor Company, one of India's leading two-wheeler exporters, has announced that the company will provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members. The vaccination drive will be in line with ongoing government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions.

Also Read: TVS Registers 18 Per Cent Sales Growth In February 2021

kvcf527c

In October 2020, TVS rolled out its 4 millionth two-wheeler

Also Read: TVS Registers Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹ 5,404 Crore

Commenting on this development, R AnandaKrishnan, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families."

Newsbeep

TVS announced that all its employees, under its five companies, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services Limited, Sundaram Clayton Ltd., Sundaram Auto Components Limited, and Emerald Heaven Realty Limited, will be covered under the vaccination drive.

0 Comments

In February 2021, TVS reported a growth of 18 per cent in overall sales, accounting for volumes of 2,97,747 units, compared to 2,53,261 units sold in February 2020. TVS Motor Company's exports stood at 1,01,789 units in February 2021, registering a healthy growth of 23 per cent, compared to 82,877 units exported in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports alone accounted for 82,877 units, a growth of 35 per cent over two-wheeler exports in the same month a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
  • Tvs Sport Headlamp
    Tvs Sport Headlamp
  • Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
    Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
  • Tvs Sport Tail Light
    Tvs Sport Tail Light
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
  • Tvs Iqube Frontview
    Tvs Iqube Frontview
  • Tvs Iqube Headlight
    Tvs Iqube Headlight
  • Tvs Iqube Rearview
    Tvs Iqube Rearview
x
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Jaguar Land Rover To Reduce Its Workforce In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Reduce Its Workforce In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities