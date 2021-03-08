TVS Motor Company To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccination To Employees

TVS Motor Company, one of India's leading two-wheeler exporters, has announced that the company will provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members. The vaccination drive will be in line with ongoing government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions.

In October 2020, TVS rolled out its 4 millionth two-wheeler

Commenting on this development, R AnandaKrishnan, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families."

TVS announced that all its employees, under its five companies, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services Limited, Sundaram Clayton Ltd., Sundaram Auto Components Limited, and Emerald Heaven Realty Limited, will be covered under the vaccination drive.

In February 2021, TVS reported a growth of 18 per cent in overall sales, accounting for volumes of 2,97,747 units, compared to 2,53,261 units sold in February 2020. TVS Motor Company's exports stood at 1,01,789 units in February 2021, registering a healthy growth of 23 per cent, compared to 82,877 units exported in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports alone accounted for 82,877 units, a growth of 35 per cent over two-wheeler exports in the same month a year ago.

