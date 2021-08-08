TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Increase By Up To Rs. 1950

TVS Motor Company has silently hiked prices on the NTorq 125 by up to Rs. 1950, depending on the variant. The TVS NTorq 125 joins the Jupiter 110 scooter and other offerings from the manufacturer to witness price hikes in the latest round. Do note, TVS had hiked prices across its range in April this year, but the rising input costs seem to have prompted the company to increase prices once again. The manufacturer though has not officially commented on the price increment.

The TVS NTorq 125 Race XP looks sporty and is also lighter by 2 kg than the standard model

The TVS NTorq drum variant is now priced at Rs. 72,270, registering a hike of Rs. 1175. The NTorq Disc variant is now priced at Rs. 77,320, going up by Rs. 1925. Meanwhile, the NTorq Race Edition and Super Squad Edition are now priced at 80,325 and Rs. 83,025 respectively. Both versions get the highest price increment of Rs. 1950 each. Lastly, the recently-launched NTorq Race XP gets the least price hike of Rs. 750 and retails at Rs. 84,025. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The price hike does not bring any feature or mechanical changes to the scooter. The TVS NTorq continues to draw power from the 125 cc three-valve engine that develops 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The new Race XP Edition gets power bumped up to Rs. 10.06 bhp. The latter is also lighter by 2 kg over the standard version. Other features include LED headlamp and DRL on the top variants, SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, digital console, and more. The Race XP Edition also brings two riding modes, a first for any locally made scooter in India.