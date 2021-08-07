TVS Jupiter 110 Scooter Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 2,336

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices across the Jupiter 110 scooter across all variants. The TVS Jupiter gets a hike of Rs. 736 on standard version, while the top-spec ZX trim gets a hike of Rs. 2336. The updated Jupiter range now starts at Rs. 65,673 for the sheet metal white version, going up to Rs. 75,773 for the ZX disc trim. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

The TVS Jupiter continues to draw power from the 109 cc single-cylinder engine with 7.37 bhp.

The TVS Jupiter continues to second most-selling scooter in India after the Honda Activa 6G. The model manages to offer the right balance of comfort, performance and practicality that sits well with buyers. Some of the features on the scooter include an LED headlamp, semi-digital console, utility box with a mobile charger, an external fuel filler cap, and 21 litres of under-seat storage space.



The TVS Jupiter draws power from the 109.7 cc, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that develops 7.37 bhp and 8.4 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT gearbox. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from drum brakes and an optional front disc. The model rides on 12-inch wheels. The TVS Jupiter tips the scales at 107 kg.