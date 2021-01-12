TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085

Pongal is just around the corner and the celebrating the same, TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition in Tamil Nadu. 'Mudhal Kadhal' is Tamil-speak for 'first love'. The new edition gets a Tamil logo, which TVS says is a first in the two-wheeler industry. The new edition also gets new graphics and colour option which add a fresh look to the scooter. The TVS Scooty has been around for 26 years now. The special edition scooter is priced at ₹ 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The prices for TVS Scooty Pep+ start at ₹ 54,475 (ex-showroom, Chennai).
The TVS Scooty Pep+ gets an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that develops 5.36 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 6.5 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The scooter continues to get a CVT gearbox. The engine's EcoThrust technology is said to offer better pick-up and improved fuel efficiency as well. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 12V socket for charging mobile phones and a side stand alarm as well. In terms of rivals, the TVS Scooty Pep+ goes up against Honda Activa 6G and Hero Maestro Edge 110.
Recently, TVS also launched a new variant of the Jupiter, which is called the Sheet Metal White variant. It is the most affordable variant of the Jupiter and it is priced at ₹ 63,497.
