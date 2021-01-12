TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At ₹ 56,085

TVS Motor Company launched the 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition of the Scooty Pep Plus in Tamil Nadu. Mudhal Kadhal means 'first love' in Tamil. The company launched the special edition model ahead of Pongal.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The TVS Scooter Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition is available only in Tamil Nadu expand View Photos
The TVS Scooter Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition is available only in Tamil Nadu

Highlights

  • The TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal edition is priced at Rs. 56,085
  • It is available only in Tamil Nadu at the moment
  • The scooter gets a Tamil logo as well

Pongal is just around the corner and the celebrating the same, TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition in Tamil Nadu. 'Mudhal Kadhal' is Tamil-speak for 'first love'. The new edition gets a Tamil logo, which TVS says is a first in the two-wheeler industry. The new edition also gets new graphics and colour option which add a fresh look to the scooter. The TVS Scooty has been around for 26 years now. The special edition scooter is priced at ₹ 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The prices for TVS Scooty Pep+ start at ₹ 54,475 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India

c1vvga44

(Apart from the cosmetic changes, the scooter stays the same in terms of features and specifications. Do notice the Tamil Logo on the rear panel of the scooter)

The TVS Scooty Pep+ gets an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that develops 5.36 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 6.5 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The scooter continues to get a CVT gearbox. The engine's EcoThrust technology is said to offer better pick-up and improved fuel efficiency as well. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 12V socket for charging mobile phones and a side stand alarm as well. In terms of rivals, the TVS Scooty Pep+ goes up against Honda Activa 6G and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

Also Read: TVS Registers 17 Per Cent Growth In December 2020 Sales

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Recently, TVS also launched a new variant of the Jupiter, which is called the Sheet Metal White variant. It is the most affordable variant of the Jupiter and it is priced at ₹ 63,497.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Ford To Close Brazil Manufacturing Operations, Take $4.1 Billion In Charges
Ford To Close Brazil Manufacturing Operations, Take $4.1 Billion In Charges
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India

TVS Ntorq 125

Scooter, 60 Kmpl
TVS Ntorq 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,885
EMI Starts
₹ 2,272 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 160

Commuter, 48 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 95,000
EMI Starts
₹ 3,133 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,430 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Jupiter

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Jupiter
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 63,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,094 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS XL100

Commuter, 67 Kmpl
TVS XL100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,319 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Star City Plus

Commuter, 86 Kmpl
TVS Star City Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,436
EMI Starts
₹ 2,026 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Radeon

Commuter, 69 Kmpl
TVS Radeon
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,942
EMI Starts
₹ 1,977 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RR 310

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RR 310
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,079 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 180

Sports, 47 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 180
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,428 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Sport

Commuter, 76.4 Kmpl
TVS Sport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,500
EMI Starts
₹ 1,731 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Scooter, 65 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,554
EMI Starts
₹ 1,733 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Sports, 32 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,122 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Scooty Zest 110

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Zest 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,925
EMI Starts
₹ 1,976 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Victor

Commuter, 72 - 76 Kmpl
TVS Victor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,042
EMI Starts
₹ 1,782 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS iQube

Scooter, 75 Km/Full Charge
TVS iQube
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,792 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100

Sports, 42 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,957 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
19:12
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jun-20 11:34 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
18:20
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-20 04:29 PM IST
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:56
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Dec-19 03:31 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
02:31
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Apr-19 09:22 PM IST
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
02:19
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Nov-18 11:30 PM IST
Front View
Front View
Front Look
Front Look
Side Look View
Side Look View
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
360 01
360 01
360 02
360 02
360 03
360 03
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Alloy
Alloy
Front
Front
Tank
Tank
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Gib 300x600
x
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities