TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085

Pongal is just around the corner and the celebrating the same, TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition in Tamil Nadu. 'Mudhal Kadhal' is Tamil-speak for 'first love'. The new edition gets a Tamil logo, which TVS says is a first in the two-wheeler industry. The new edition also gets new graphics and colour option which add a fresh look to the scooter. The TVS Scooty has been around for 26 years now. The special edition scooter is priced at ₹ 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The prices for TVS Scooty Pep+ start at ₹ 54,475 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

(Apart from the cosmetic changes, the scooter stays the same in terms of features and specifications. Do notice the Tamil Logo on the rear panel of the scooter)

The TVS Scooty Pep+ gets an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that develops 5.36 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 6.5 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The scooter continues to get a CVT gearbox. The engine's EcoThrust technology is said to offer better pick-up and improved fuel efficiency as well. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 12V socket for charging mobile phones and a side stand alarm as well. In terms of rivals, the TVS Scooty Pep+ goes up against Honda Activa 6G and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

Recently, TVS also launched a new variant of the Jupiter, which is called the Sheet Metal White variant. It is the most affordable variant of the Jupiter and it is priced at ₹ 63,497.

