TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497

The Jupiter Sheet Metal White is the most affordable variant of the scooter in India

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Jupiter in India. The new variant is called Sheet White Metal and it is priced at ₹ 63,497. The other variants of the Jupiter scooter get a price hike of up to ₹ 2,770. Along with the new model, there are five variants of the Jupiter on sale right now, with prices ranging from ₹ 63,497 to ₹ 72,472. The standard model is priced at ₹ 65,497, the ZX variant is priced at ₹ 68,247 while the ZX disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 72,347. Lastly, the top-spec Jupiter Classic variant is priced at ₹ 72,472. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(The Jupiter Sheet Metal White variant gets the same engine as the other variants)

The Sheet Metal Variant is the most affordable variant of the Jupiter right now. The TVS Jupiter gets a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and makes 7.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS' patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode. The Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED tail-light, an updated instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (only on the ZX and Classic variants), exterior fuel lid, 21-litre under-seat storage compartment.

The company registered total sales of 272,084 units in December 2020 in comparison to 231,571 units in the same month last year, recording a growth of 17.5 per cent. The sales in December 2020 witnessed a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to 247,789 units sold in November 2020.

