New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales

Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 20 per cent, with 258,239 units despatched in December 2020, against 215,619 units in the corresponding month last year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Company's total exports grew by 28 per cent with 94,269 units retailed in December 2020 expand View Photos
Company's total exports grew by 28 per cent with 94,269 units retailed in December 2020

Highlights

  • TVS Motor Company sold a total of 272,084 units in December 2020
  • Motorcycle sales accounted for 119,051 units in December 2020
  • Scooter sales for December 2020 stood at 77,705 units, growing by 4%

TVS Motor Company has announced its monthly sales figures for the month of December 2020. The company registered total sales of 272,084 units in December 2020 in comparison to 231,571 units in the same month last year, recording a growth of 17.5 per cent. The sales in December 2020 witnessed a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to 247,789 units sold in November 2020. Overall two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 20 per cent with 258,239 units despatched in November 2020, compared to 215,619 units despatched in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched In Bangladesh​

j92ti5ts

TVS scooter sales also grew by 4 per cent with 77,705 units of scooters in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

Total motorcycle sales grew by 27 per cent, recording 119,051 units in December 2020, as against 215,619 units in December 2020. Moreover, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer despatched 77,705 units of scooters in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019, recording a growth of 4 per cent. However, domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13 per cent registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

The total three-wheelers sold by TVS Motor Company stood at 13,845 units in December 2020, against 15,952 units in December 2019. The company recorded a de-growth of 13.2 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, the company exported a total of 94,269 units in December 2020 compared to 73,512 units in December 2019, seeing a growth of 28 per cent. Two-wheeler exports consisted of 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019, a growth of 39 per cent.

Newsbeep
bfdh4624

Motorcycle grew by 27 per cent recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Acquires Intellicar Telematics Start-up For ₹ 15 Crore

0 Comments

During the third quarter of this financial year, two-wheelers registered sales of 9.52 lakh units compared to 7.73 lakh units sold in the third quarter FY19-20. On the other hand, three-wheeler of the TVS Motor Company registered sales of 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY19-20.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks

TVS Ntorq 125

Scooter, 60 Kmpl
TVS Ntorq 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,885
EMI Starts
₹ 2,272 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 160

Commuter, 48 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 95,000
EMI Starts
₹ 3,133 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,430 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Jupiter

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Jupiter
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 63,602
EMI Starts
₹ 2,097 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS XL100

Commuter, 67 Kmpl
TVS XL100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,319 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Star City Plus

Commuter, 86 Kmpl
TVS Star City Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,436
EMI Starts
₹ 2,026 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Radeon

Commuter, 69 Kmpl
TVS Radeon
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,942
EMI Starts
₹ 1,977 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RR 310

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RR 310
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,079 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Sport

Commuter, 76.4 Kmpl
TVS Sport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,500
EMI Starts
₹ 1,731 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Scooter, 65 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,554
EMI Starts
₹ 1,733 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 180

Sports, 47 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 180
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,428 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Sports, 32 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,122 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Victor

Commuter, 72 - 76 Kmpl
TVS Victor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,042
EMI Starts
₹ 1,782 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Scooty Zest 110

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Zest 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,925
EMI Starts
₹ 1,976 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS iQube

Scooter, 75 Km/Full Charge
TVS iQube
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,792 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100

Sports, 42 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,957 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
19:12
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jun-20 11:34 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
18:20
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-20 04:29 PM IST
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:56
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Dec-19 03:31 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
02:31
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Apr-19 09:22 PM IST
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
02:19
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Nov-18 11:30 PM IST
Front View
Front View
Front Look
Front Look
Side Look View
Side Look View
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
360 01
360 01
360 02
360 02
360 03
360 03
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Alloy
Alloy
Front
Front
Tank
Tank
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities