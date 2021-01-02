Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales

TVS Motor Company has announced its monthly sales figures for the month of December 2020. The company registered total sales of 272,084 units in December 2020 in comparison to 231,571 units in the same month last year, recording a growth of 17.5 per cent. The sales in December 2020 witnessed a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to 247,789 units sold in November 2020. Overall two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 20 per cent with 258,239 units despatched in November 2020, compared to 215,619 units despatched in the same month a year ago.

TVS scooter sales also grew by 4 per cent with 77,705 units of scooters in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

Total motorcycle sales grew by 27 per cent, recording 119,051 units in December 2020, as against 215,619 units in December 2020. Moreover, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer despatched 77,705 units of scooters in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019, recording a growth of 4 per cent. However, domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13 per cent registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

The total three-wheelers sold by TVS Motor Company stood at 13,845 units in December 2020, against 15,952 units in December 2019. The company recorded a de-growth of 13.2 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, the company exported a total of 94,269 units in December 2020 compared to 73,512 units in December 2019, seeing a growth of 28 per cent. Two-wheeler exports consisted of 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019, a growth of 39 per cent.

Motorcycle grew by 27 per cent recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.

During the third quarter of this financial year, two-wheelers registered sales of 9.52 lakh units compared to 7.73 lakh units sold in the third quarter FY19-20. On the other hand, three-wheeler of the TVS Motor Company registered sales of 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY19-20.

