TVS SCS Renews Contract With Dennis Eagle UK For Aftermarket Services

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), has announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd., UK for a further period of five years. Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of pioneering refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’ UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle.

The aftermarket Parts Service provided by TVS SCS UK for Dennis Eagle includes Product Data Management; Sourcing; Purchasing and Supplier Management; Stocking and Distribution, Next-day delivery throughout the UK and delivery to export markets; and the creation of technical manuals and catalogue illustrations. TVS SCS provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations, and an electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions stated, “Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer’s business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach. Our solutions are targeted towards consistently delivering higher accuracy and achieving customers’ key performance indicators. We believe our capabilities and the use of cutting-edge technology have helped us in deepening our relationship with our customers as we continue to deliver value.”

Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS SCS Europe stated, “This is a tremendous endorsement of the TVS SCS approach to develop long-term relationships with our clients and align our business objectives. We believe that we have, over the years, worked in partnership to deliver year-on-year growth by ensuring consistent high levels of parts availability. Our success is directly aligned to Dennis Eagle’s and we are delighted this partnership is secured for the long term.”

Commenting on the contract extension, Geoff Rigg, Interim President and Aftermarket Director, Dennis Eagle Ltd said, “We have been successfully working with TVS SCS for over 16 years and they are one of our closest suppliers. TVS SCS provides the planning and logistics expertise that allows us to focus on our customers. What is key to us is our relationship with our customers and TVS SCS has done an excellent job working with us to deliver high standards of service. Critical to Dennis Eagle is having parts available for next-day delivery and TVS SCS’ procurement expertise has continued to maintain this through recent supply chain disruptions, performing better than our competitors. The Electronic Parts catalogue that TVS SCS provides has given us a sector-leading system and provides our customers with confidence that the part being ordered is what was originally fitted to the vehicle. We are pleased that TVS SCS has committed to further developing this system for our major export market, which will further support our customer service and sales.”

Dennis Eagle, part of the Terberg Environmental Group, is committed to the continued development of innovative solutions for the waste and recycling market, and provides complete vehicle solutions, producing refuse collection bodies, chassis and bin lifts. Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units per year for UK local authorities and private sector contractors. In addition, it has a continually expanding customer base overseas, including continental Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the U.S.A.

Promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now part of TVS Mobility Group, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. For the last 15 years, TVS SCS has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets through customized tech-enabled solutions. The Company’s global customers include 61 ‘Fortune Global 500 2021’ companies in the six month period ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.