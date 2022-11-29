  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Without 'Clear Process,' Musk Says

Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Without 'Clear Process,' Musk Says

The Tesla chief executive has previously said Twitter should not permanently ban users and that he would reverse the ban on Trump
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Nov-22 03:49 PM IST
Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Without 'Clear Process,' Musk Says banner

Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has "a clear process for doing so," Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Creating such a process would take at least a few more weeks, Musk tweeted. The new timeline implies Trump will not return in time for the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Twitter users, advertisers and its own employees have been watching closely for signs of what Musk will do in his first week as Twitter's owner. The Tesla chief executive has previously said Twitter should not permanently ban users and that he would reverse the ban on Trump, who was suspended for risk of further incitement of violence after the U.S. Capitol riot last year.

Musk's tweets came after he held a call with several civil rights organizations including Color of Change, the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP on Tuesday.

During the call, Musk committed to uphold Twitter's content moderation policies and enforcement around election integrity, said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, in an interview.

Musk also reiterated in his tweet on Wednesday that Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."

The billionaire expressed during the call that he would like the civil society groups to join the council, Robinson said, adding the discussions were still at an early stage.

"Actions will speak louder than words," he said. "The issues that were addressed in this meeting were just the tip of the iceberg."

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch To Orbit This Year - NASA
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch To Orbit This Year - NASA
2 hours ago
Elon Musk Plans To Cut Half Of Twitter Jobs - Report
Elon Musk Plans To Cut Half Of Twitter Jobs - Report
3 hours ago
Erdogan Says He Could Discuss Charge For Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
Erdogan Says He Could Discuss Charge For Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
3 hours ago
Musk Orders Twitter To Cut Infrastructure Costs By $1 Billion - Report
Musk Orders Twitter To Cut Infrastructure Costs By $1 Billion - Report
3 hours ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line