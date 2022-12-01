Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: TVS Motor Company Sales Remain Flat

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of just 2 per cent in November 2022, with sales increasing from 2,72,693 units in November 2021 to 2,77,123 units in November 2022. The company’s total two-wheeler sales recorded a growth of 2 per cent as well, increasing from 2,57,863 units in November 2021 to 2,63,642 units in November 2022. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market increased 9 per cent from 1,75,940 units in November 2021 to 1,91,730 units in November 2022.

TVS recently launched the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition



TVS Motor Company’s motorcycle sales grew 4 per cent, increasing from 1,40,097 units in November 2021 to 1,45,006 units in November 2022. The company’s scooter sales grew 12 per cent, from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units in November 2022.

The TVS iQube electric scooter recorded sales of over 10,000 units in November 2022.



On the EV business, TVS has reported a milestone in November 2022, by recording sales of 10,056 units in a single month of the TVS iQube electric scooter. A year ago, in November 2021, the iQube electric scooter had registered sales of just 699 units. The increase in sales is also due to wider availability of the iQube across geographies, as well as increasing acceptance of consumers towards electric mobility.

TVS Motor Company's export numbers continue to remain under pressure.



Exports however, continue to be under pressure. TVS Motor Company’s total exports declined over 12 per cent, from 96,000 units in November 2021 to 84,134 units in November 2022. The company’s two-wheeler exports declined 12.2 per cent, from 81,923 units in November 2021 to 71,912 units in November 2022.